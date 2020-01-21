Steven Soderbergh signs an exclusive first-look deal with HBO

Netflix may be the current king of the streaming services and possibly well on its way to becoming the biggest movie studio in the world, but that doesn’t mean that competition is dead. In fact, it has simply meant that the other network sand streaming services have had to up their game in the amount and quality of content they produce.

When it comes to HBO though, who will also be launching their own streaming service with parent company Warner Media, titled HBO Max, quality has never been the issue. With series like Game of Thrones, Chernobyl and Big Little Lies over the past few years, the company has been setting the standard for what Tv series are supposed to look like. The one area though where they are bound to struggle with Netflix though is in the amount of exclusive content, they can deliver with Netflix being very aggressive in securing content of their own from a variety of different filmmakers.

Warner Media though is starting to also show that they are committed to taking on the challenge as the company has announced (via Screen Rant) that they have signed an exclusive deal with prolific filmmaker Steven Soderbergh for first-look rights to all of his movies. While Steven Soderbergh is not the most profile of box office directors, his ability to make captivating movies, quickly, while still securing some of Hollywood’s biggest stars is no doubt a massive drawcard.

Perhaps even more so that Soderbergh was previously in a contract with Netflix with his last few films (including The Laundromat) all released through the streaming giant, Having his filmmaking prowess now secured for HBO Max could easily mark a trend where we see big filmmakers signing exclusive right across the different networks who are trying to secure as much content as possible while filmmakers are eager to get the necessary financial backing for their projects too.

