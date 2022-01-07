Suits Cast – Who Was in the Cast of Suits?

Suits was a famous legal drama series that aired from 2011 to 2019 and consisted of nine seasons. It was written by Aaron Korsh, who never ever imagined the show would get so popular. The writer says that it was the chemistry between different characters of the series that made it popular. And we agree! The Suits cast was one to remember.

Want to learn who was in the cast of Suits? Here is a brief introduction to the famous members of the Suits cast.

Patrick J. Adams

Patrick J. Adams played the role of Mike Ross in Suits. This member of the cast of Suits was a college dropout who later became a lawyer in the series. He was also nominated for the outstanding performance award because of his famous role in the series.

Since the end of the Suits series, Adams, who had appeared in some movies in the past, has not appeared in any recent productions. However, he is a case member of American comedy series A League of Their Own.

Gabriel Macht

Gabriel Macht (more info) is a famous American film producer and actor best known for his role in the Suits series. Since the end of Suits, Gabriel reprised his character in a Suits spin-off show called Pearson. These days, he is taking a break. He often promotes the importance of mental health through his social media.

Rick Hoffman

Rick Hoffman played the role of Louis Litt in Suits. Many people liked his character as an endearing lawyer who always tried to do his best even when he did not receive any recognition for his work. CustomMen.com, who are a New York suit tailors, often had people come and ask for a suit similar to “that guy from Suits”, in refernence to Louis Litt.

He is now a part of an American drama television series Billions, where he makes his fans laugh in almost every scene!

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle was a paralegal in Suits, where she tried to make her own name and be seen as more than the daughter of a high-flying lawyer Robert Zane. This member of the Suits cast appeared in the first seven seasons of the series.

In 2020, the Duchess of Sussex stepped back from her royal duties, as reported by TheGuardian. Now she resides in Montecito with her husband, Prince Harry. She recently released a children’s book, The Bench.

Gina Torres

Gina Torres is another member of the cast of Suits. She is well known for her role in the Suits and Firefly series. In Suits, her role as a black woman who made her own way in the corporate world was liked by many people.

She appeared alongside other members of the Suits cast in the Suits spin-off show. After the end of Suits, she appeared in two films – Selah and the Spades, and Dispel. She is also a part of an upcoming romance/comedy movie, The Hating Games.

Sarah Rafferty

Sarah Rafferty, who played the role of Donna Paulsen, showed the best on-screen chemistry with Harvey (played by Gabriel Macht). This member of the cast of Suits is now often seen in medical dramas. She appeared in Grey’s Anatomy in 2020 as a patient. She also appeared in Chicago Med as Dr. Pamela Blake.

