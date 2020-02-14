Sylvester Stallone and Michael bay teaming up for a new action movie

What do you get when adding more cheese to a sandwich already layered with too much cheese? Well, some might say an even more awesome sandwich while others may say cholesterol. Depending on your tolerance for cheese, then you will take this next piece of news favourably or not because Michael Bay and Sylvester Stallone are teaming up for a new action movie.

Bay’s love-affair with massive explosions, epic action set pieces and cheesy dialogue are the things of legend with few directors living up to expectation and type as reliably as he does. And while Stallone has a lot more dramatic prowess if you look at his Rocky movies, his latest exploits in The Expendables and Rambo films are proof that his action heroics are layered with copious amounts of cheese too.

Now, according to Deadline, the pair will join up for a film titled Little America. Written by Rowan Athale, the new film is described as a dystopian thriller set in a world where America has become a war zone and many Americans have fled to a walled city within Hong Kong (no doubt inspired by the now-destroyed Kowloon Walled City). Stallone is set to play a former Army Ranger who is hired by a billionaire to find his missing daughter, with the sister of the missing girl joining him on the mission (and bringing her own skills to bear).

It sounds like the perfect setup for the type of film that both love to make. Stallone as a one-man army and Bay with an excuse to fuel as much testosterone into the film as humanly possible. Sound like a cheesy action movie to you? Well, with these two working together, what else could you expect. Little America has no release date as yet.

Last Updated: