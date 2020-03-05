Take a dark and twisted journey with Netflix’s Norwegian horror anthology series Bloodride

Netflix is home to some superb anthologies, such as Love, Death & Robots, Criminal, and of course Black Mirror – and now we can (potentially) add Bloodride to that list.

Created by Kjetil Indregard and Atle Knudsen, Bloodride (not to be confused with Syfy’s criminally underrated Blood Drive) is a Norwegian horror anthology series that’ll run for six 30-minute episodes. It follows a group of passengers travelling on a mysterious bus through a bleak wasteland, and each episode a passenger, or passengers, will disembark into their own personal nightmare. So basically it’s Golden Arrow meets Twilight Zone.

The show’s official plot synopsis is as follows:

Bloodride is a Norwegian anthology series, a genre romp where dark comedic stories relish in twists and turns, mysteries, absurdities, and morbid humor. These elements are key to an original series brimming with surprises. Each episode has a running time of approximately half an hour. Bloodride is a journey into the unknown, where participants are clueless as to where their travels will lead them. Each episode is a self-contained story with their own character gallery and unpredictable universe. The only thing they share is the prologue where we are on a mysterious bus driving through a desolate landscape. The passengers who get off are the various main characters entering their respective episodes. Bloodride will be chilling, yet jam-packed with humor, and set in a realistic, yet weird universe. A series for family members who enjoy eerie stories and are entertained by blood-curdling horror.

I think the anthology format is also a great fit for the global streamer as it continues its drive for Netflix Original content, and something like Bloodride can be expanded upon very easily. Imagine a Bloodride: Mexico, Bloodride: India, or a Bloodride: Japan, all of which would offer vastly different perspectives on horror.

Let’s take a look:

It definitely looks dark and twisted, and because of that – even with my general aversion to horror – I’m curious to see where this bus ride will take us.

What do you think?

Bloodride’s first season will premiere on Netflix on the auspicious date of Friday the 13th of March. It stars Ine Marie Wilmann, Bjørnar Teigen, and Emma Spetalen Magnusson.

