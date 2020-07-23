Taron Egerton’s next movie is about the dark history of Tetris

Gaming fans can spend many hours debating what the best video game of all time is, but the truth is that the answer is quite simple: It’s Tetris. No other video game is quite as perfect in its design, where it is so simple to understand and get into and yet so tough to master. Not to mention being utterly addictive, as you keep coming back to Tetris wanting to try and do better each time. Tetris is also renowned for its complexity, and studies have shown that the game has lingering effects on the human brain, referred to as the Tetris effect

One of the best-selling video game franchises of all-time, with more than 200 million copies sold (though that figure is easily far lower than the real number, given all the clones and spin-offs of the game), Tetris has solidified itself as a staple of pop culture since its creation in 1984. However, it is not just the game itself that is great entertainment as apparently the story behind its creation is quite interesting as well.

The game, which was created by Russian designer Alexey Pajitnov, also became part of an ongoing struggle in the Cold War between the US and the Soviet Union. A new movie, to be simply titled Tetris, will reportedly focus on the disputes between a Soviet computer programming agency and Dutch video game designer Henk Rogers who had secured the rights to distribute the game to consoles. Despite its massive popularity and sales, Rogers and Pajitnov had not made any money from the game and it was only after a long court battle that Rogers was able to claim the rights to the smash hit and then created The Tetris Company to manage the property.

According to The Daily Mail, the new film will see Rocketman star Taron Egerton play the role of Rogers and take the form of a Social Network type film revealing some of the darker greed of the software development world (that sadly probably hasn’t changed much). The film is set to be directed by Jon S. Baird (Stan & Ollie) and is set to start filming in September, having been given permission to do so provided that certain health regulations are followed. No other cast members have been announced for the project yet.

Egerton alone though is perhaps reason enough to watch this movie, which certainly has the potential to highlight the important story that is often forgotten by many as they continue to play and enjoy Tetris.

Last Updated: