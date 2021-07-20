“Tetris Effect: Connected” Out August 18th for Steam, PS4, Epic & Oculus

Enhance Games has announced that Tetris Effect: Connected will release on August 18, with a free update for those who already own the game. It will be available on PS4, Steam, Epic Games and Oculus.

The Steam version will have a 25% discount for the first two weeks after launch. In addition, it will also have extra digital downloadable content at no additional charge. These digital extras include:

Seven-track soundtrack sampler by Hydelic.

Eleven themed 4k PC desktop wallpapers.

Seven Tetris Effect profile avatars.

For those who don’t know, Tetris Effect launched as an exclusive for PS4 and PSVR. A window version launched on July 23, 2019. The game received high praise from critics, and is one of my favourite Tetris games I’ve played. Tetris Effect: Connected would be an enhanced version of the original, and added in new modes and multiplayer. It’s currently available on Xbox Game Pass if you want to check it out.

Here is the complete updated list:

Cross-platform Play between all current versions of the game (Steam, PlayStation 4, Epic Games Store, Oculus Quest, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Microsoft Store PC, including Xbox Game Pass).





Bonus features include a new Spectator Mode and PAL and “Slow” speed modes, coming to all game versions.



A new performance mode/fidelity graphic option to boost resolution for Oculus Quest 2 headsets.





Skill Rating (SR) reset in all game versions to re-calibrate matchmaking between similarly-skilled players, though the current SR will be permanently available on the game’s website.



Cross-Platform Play

We are furthering the game’s goal of bringing people together in cooperation and competition. The Tetris Effect: Connected update will allow Friend Match players to invite owners of the game on other platforms to all play together – via a simple, shareable four-digit alphanumeric “Room ID” code. (You can also invite others on their same platform directly via that platform’s native invite system as well).

Wherever they might choose to play, cross-platform Play will maximize the player base for Ranked Matches. This ensures better matchmaking and more equivalent competition for players at all levels.

Display of the Room ID can be disabled for those streaming their matches who wish to keep it private. All platforms have the option of limiting themselves to players of the same platform. (Note: progress and achievements will not be shared across platforms.)

Bonus Features

Spectator Mode (Friend Matches Only) – The Tetris Effect community’s number one most-requested feature! Depending on the multiplayer mode, there can be between four and six additional players that can join a match to watch as spectators (and emote from the sidelines in real-time). This adds flexibility and convenience for those who want to run, or stream tournaments. Making it easier to drop in and out of games with a group of friends.





– The Tetris Effect community’s number one most-requested feature! Depending on the multiplayer mode, there can be between four and six additional players that can join a match to watch as spectators (and emote from the sidelines in real-time). This adds flexibility and convenience for those who want to run, or stream tournaments. Making it easier to drop in and out of games with a group of friends. PAL Speed (Classic Score Attack Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only) – Replicates the feeling of the European PAL format of the Tetris game from the NES, this includes a lower framerate, faster horizontal movement, and quicker-dropping speed in later levels.





– Replicates the feeling of the European PAL format of the Tetris game from the NES, this includes a lower framerate, faster horizontal movement, and quicker-dropping speed in later levels. Slow Speed (Zone Battle Mode, Friend and Local Matches Only) – The flip-side of the HyperFast mode, this option, well, slows things down, with a longer entry delay for new Tetriminos, slower Line Clear speeds and slower horizontal movement. Beginner players and advanced pros who can wait for more effective stacking and more devastating Zone Attacks.

