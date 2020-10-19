Tatiana Maslany denies being cast as She-Hulk

Actors lie. I’ve come to accept that. No, I’m not talking about them doing their actual jobs pretending to be other people, but rather just straight up not telling the truth when they speak to the press, usually to protect the secrecy of a project they’re working on. That’s exactly what I think happened a few days ago when in a puzzling turn of events, Tatiana Maslany has vehemently denied that she’s been cast as She-Hulk.

Variety and Deadline were the first to break the news last month that the Golden Globe-winning Orphan Black actress had been cast to play the lead role of Jennifer Walters aka the gamma-powered cousin of Bruce Banner in the upcoming Marvel Studios TV series on Disney+. At the time, there had been no official confirmation from Marvel or Disney about Maslany’s casting, but Variety and Deadline are two of the oldest, most established, and most reliable trades in Hollywood. When they report something like this, it’s usually fact.

But then, during a recent interview with The Sudbury Star, the Canadian actress dropped the gamma-bombshell that “That actually isn’t a real thing…”.

…It’s like a press release that’s gotten out of hand. It’s totally not — I’ve been connected to these things in the past and press has gotten onto it, but it’s not actually a thing, unfortunately.

When pressed further on the matter, with the Sudbury Star citing how all the big outlets reported on the story, Maslany laughingly responded that “I don’t know how these things get — I don’t know, I don’t know. You know better; I have no idea.”

No disrespect to Maslany, an actress who I have been a gigantic fan of since she broke out in the mid-2000s with Orphan Black, but we’ve been down this road before with Benedict Cumberbatch in Star Trek Into Darkness so I Khan-t believe her right now. In fact, it makes it even harder to believe her denials when, shortly after the initial story broke, She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao, as well as series writer Dana Schwarts, both shared the news of Maslany’s reported casting, alongside She-Hulk comic book writers Dan Slott and Charles Soule.

Hell, even Bruce Banner/Hulk actor Mark Ruffalo welcomed his “cuz” to the Marvel family.

Seeing as how it’s almost certain that Ruffalo would appear in She-Hulk (she gets her powers when he gives her a life-saving blood transfusion) in some form, chances are that he would have done a screen test with whoever was cast. And thus he should know some details.

So I’m not too worked up over Maslany’s denials here as this is probably all just a PR smokescreen until she can officially be unveiled as the character. Or she was originally approached, but something fell through in the deal. Or maybe Variety and Deadline both got it very wrong, despite how unlikely that may be.

If either of those last two scenarios is the case, then can somebody please give my girl Betty Gilpin a call? Not only is she perfect for the role (way more so than Maslany if you ask me), but thanks to Netflix’s annoying cancellation of GLOW recently, she’s also free!

