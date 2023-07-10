The Best Family-Friendly Movie Theaters in Scottsdale, AZ

Want to take the whole family to the movies? In Scottsdale, you may be wondering which theaters to consider when you have your kids in tow. Fortunately, there are some great family-friendly movie theaters that will make it easy to entertain a younger audience.

Some theaters have age policies (more details), so be sure to check their requirements online. They may not allow children under two or restrict admission to children under six after 6 pm, according to Quora. But with plenty of showtimes during the day, you’ll be able to have the best movie experience with your family.

Here’s a list of the best family-friendly movie theaters in the area!

Studio Movie Grill

Located in North Scottsdale, this movie theater offers a full dine-in movie experience. It’s best to reserve your seats online, allowing you and your kids more time to browse the full menu. With food specials on different days of the week, like an unlimited one-topping pizza on Wednesdays and $5 desserts on Thursdays, your children will love the experience, and so will your wallet. This theater also hosts Special Needs Screenings that are free for children with special needs and their siblings.

AMC Dine-In Esplanade 14

The AMC Dine-In Esplanade 14 is another dine-in movie theater with premium eats that grownups will love and a kids’ menu. The best part is the dessert list brimming with cake stacks, milkshakes, and other sweet treats.

FatCats

Make a day of your outing with FatCats, a place that caters to families. It has 20 lanes of bowling, glow-in-the-dark miniature golf, and an arcade. On the menu, you’ll find Italian-style dishes for everyone. Children 11 and under can order from the kids’ menu for only $5 and choose pizza, grilled cheese, or mac n’ cheese. Reward their good behavior with a pizza cookie for dessert. The theater often shows kid-friendly new releases, and if you want to save, go on Tuesdays when movie tickets are only $5 for any showtime.

Pollack Cinemas

If you don’t mind second-run movies, take your family to Pollack Cinemas. You’ll save a bundle on the ticket prices by waiting a few months after the blockbusters release. The concession stand has plenty of goodies that are sure to please a younger audience.

Landmark Theater

While the Landmark at Scottsdale Quarter is known as the most epic spot for adults who want to view arthouse films and enjoy a sophisticated experience, it’s also a family-friendly movie theater. There are eight screens with Dolby Digital sound and plenty of studio family-fare showtimes that will make this your spot for date nights and family nights.

You can make the most of your budget by purchasing the Landmark discount ticket books, which will save you on admission. Another great way to enjoy movies at Landmark with your kids is by getting a large popcorn and soda. This size provides free refills, making it an essential purchase when you stop in for a movie with the family. Visit landmarktheatres.com to learn more!

Last Updated: