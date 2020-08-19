The Binge is basically The Purge but for drugs and alcohol – watch the trailer!

If you can’t come up with your own original idea for a movie, you might as well just copy someone else’s idea and put a spin on it. After all, that is what most movies tend to do anyway. And that appears to be exactly what has happened with new Hulu comedy, The Binge, which has taken the concept of horror franchise The Purge and turned it into a wild, raucous party instead.

The Binge is set in a world where a prosperous America, that is clean and sober with no drugs or alcohol allowed to be consumed – something which many South Africans have become familiar with thanks to previous lockdown rules – except for one night a year. Naturally, Binge Day, as it’s called, is one of the most celebrated entries on the calendar for youth around the country. However, like with most ambitious party ideas, things don’t go according to plan for some students as this below trailer suggests:

Not only is the concept of the movie borrowed from elsewhere, but so is its execution. The Binge, directed by Jeremy Garelick, tries to play out like so many high school party movies before it with plenty of silly and gross-out jokes to try and extract its various laughs. However, as cliched as it is, it still looks like will provide enough entertainment for people who are currently starved of a decent party in lockdown,

The Binge, the feature film debut screenplay from Jordan VanDina, sees Vince Vaughn star as a high school principal with Dexter Darden, Eduardo Franco and Grace Van Dien starring as awkward students out looking for a good time with a night of revelry and no inhibitions. The film releases on Hulu on August 28th.

