The Boys are on the run in raucous new trailer for season 2

The second season of Amazon’s acclaimed adaptation of The Boys is heading back to our screens in September. We learned that last week with a date announcement and a new clip introducing Aya Cash as Stormfront. But now we also know what that second season will entail: Mayhem. Bloody, hilarious, utterly raucous mayhem!

And we know all that thanks to the first full trailer for The Boys season two which dropped last night. The preview leans hard into the show’s R-rated trappings as we learn that The Boys are hiding out from the law who are frantically searching for them. Meanwhile, Antony Starr’s Homelander and the rest of The Seven have their own hands full of… well, of skulls smashed to pulp, but also Stormfront who is looking to usurp some power. Check it out below.

Along with the new trailer, showrunner Eric Kripke also dropped a bomb on us last night as well when he revealed that The Boys is getting a short film release. Reportedly, we won’t get to see Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher until episode two, but this short film will fill in the gaps of where he’s been and what he’s been up to. It will debut between episodes one and two and is comprised mostly of flashback scenes that were cut out of the opening episode for pacing reasons, with some additional footage shot to bring it all together.

According to Kripke, the events of the short film won’t just be a one-and-done, but contain key moments referenced throughout the rest of the season.

It doesn’t just mean huge action scenes. It does mean some of those. We have some huge sequences. There are larger sea mammals. There is some bigger stuff for sure. But there is also a lot more intense stuff and scenes that were really difficult for the actors emotionally and require a bit more time. It’s not just the visuals that are epic; I think the emotions are a little more epic this season and that just takes some TLC with the actors.

Larger sea mammals? After what happened to that poor dolphin in season one, I’m both intrigued and scared to find out what that means.

The Boys season two will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 4 September.

In Season 2, The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

