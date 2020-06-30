The Boys gets a season 2 release date; plus first clip introduces Stormfront

The Boys are back in town! Or, at least, they will be in just a little over two months time. Amazon Prime Video’s fantastically violent (and occasionally absurd) adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson’s controversial comic about a world of corporate-owned superheroes and the small civilian team who set out to expose the truth about the perversities these capes get up to was a huge hit when it premiered a year ago. Hell, I would even say that through making some very smart deviations from the source, showrunner Eric Kripke gave us that rare adaptation that is actually better than the original. And I still think it’s absolutely criminal that Antony Starr wasn’t nominated for any major acting award for his turn as Homelander, the world’s greatest superhero who is secretly a deeply troubled, sociopathic monster.

Well, those clearly blinded awards show will soon get another chance to right their wrong as it’s been announced that The Boys season two will debut on Amazon Prime Video on 4 September!

You demanded it (and demanded it and demanded it). The Boys Season 2 arrives September 4. pic.twitter.com/kimylacv8w — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) June 26, 2020

Following a teaser trailer for the upcoming second season that dropped back in December, we also got a nice synopsis. The breakdown gives us a nice update as to where all the players are after the revelatory ending to season one, after [SPOILER ALERT] Homelander reveals to Karl Urban’s Billy Butcher that he hadn’t raped and killed Butcher’s wife so many years ago as believed. Instead, they had a mutual relationship and she’s been living in secret to raise their son.

The Boys are on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon), and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social-media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

As mentioned in that synopsis, there’s a new face in town in the form of Stormfront. Played by Aya Cash, this hugely ambitious, social media-savvy superhero is going to be the proverbial hammer in the works for Homelander, Queen Maeve and the rest of the Seven as demonstrated in the first clip released for season two.

This first look clip from #TheBoysTV Season 2 features Homelander, Queen Maeve, and introduces the Supes newest member Stormfront, played by Aya Cash.#TheBoysAreBack Sept. 4! pic.twitter.com/cyHlHs2QSu — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) June 26, 2020

Ooh yeah, Homelander is definitely going to want to melt her to slag with beams from those “really f–king blue” eyes of his. If you know the original comics though, you know that Stormfront is way, way more dangerous – and arguably just plain evil – due to her extreme personal beliefs. This is going to be quite the showdown with everybody else caught in the middle. And I can’t wait to check it out in September.

