The Conjuring 3 is going to change up its jump-scare formula

Movie sequels aren’t just about the continuation of a story but often also about a repeat of the formula that gives audiences more of the same frights and chills. The problem though is when a movie franchise gets too big, is that the formula can easily grow stale. Something which horror franchises in particular are very guilty of as they tend to bring out endless sequels which just do more of the same.

In order to ensure a franchise can continue to thrive, it helps to do something a little different along the way so that audiences can get excited for it all over again. The Conjuring is one such fil series which is definitely in need of a change. While it has remained relatively popular at the box office, the Conjuring and its many spin-offs like the Annabelle films and The Nun has become less and less liked because each entry seems to just be a repeat of the similar haunted house horror theme that relies on the same type of jump scares over and over again.

For the third Conjuring movie though, it appears the team behind the series wants to change things up a little as writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick revealed in a response to a fan question on Twitter:

[ The new Conjuring sequel is a ] “completely different movie than the first two. The franchise is expanding beyond the ‘haunted house’ formula.”

What exactly that change is I guess we will need to wait and see. With the franchise relying a lot on the usual haunted house and possession stories, it would be ideal for us to see how it can reinvent itself while hopefully bring even more scares to audiences. Considering how generic the franchise has become though, I don’t have high expectations for this film.

