New story details and footage emerges for The Conjuring 3

While it may not be able to rival Marvel’s own cinematic universe in terms of sheer scope, size, and box office receipts, you have to give it to The Conjuring franchise credit for how it has expanded over the years and created spin-offs such as Annabelle, The Curse of La Llorna, and more.

We’ll soon have a third Conjuring film upon us in the form of The Conjuring 3: The Devil Made Me Do It (Not a Hansie Cronje horror movie believe it or not). The film was supposed to be released this year, but much like everything else, its release date was pushed out and is presently set for June 2021. A delay that could be described as far too long for fans looking for a new set of jump-scares, creepy supernatural monsters, and nods to previous films.

Warner Bros. is looking to make things easier for fans who are desperate to know more with a behind the scenes look at the impact of The Conjuring franchise. This documentary includes some new footage from the movie that starts just behind the half-hour mark:

The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defence.

It appears the scale of these films is only set to get bigger with more ghosts, spirits and demons being introduced along the way. Marvel may have the biggest cinematic universe of them all, but The Conjuring franchise certainly has staying power and is not going away anytime soon. For Warner Bros., it’s easily the biggest franchise that it has control of right now.

