The first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 has landed

To many cries of “YAAAAAS” and “THIS IS THE WAY!”, the first trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 has just dropped. So, without much preamble, here it is for all your viewing pleasure:

Pedro Pascal’s stoic Din Djarin and what will be forever known as “Baby Yoda” are going on a mission to find The Child a tribe of its own. As part of this, the Mandalorian is going to be setting up Baby Yoda The Child with a shadowy group of sorcerers known only as “the Jedi” – traditional enemies of his people.

The massive scope that was previously teased in an interview show creator Jon Favreau conducted with Entertainment Weekly is certainly in evidence, with some not-so-subtle hints towards the show going on a galaxy-wide tour. Plus, X-Wings!

With the introduction of The Force and the Jedi to the show, Season 2 will start expanding the worldbuilding of The Mandalorian further into the world of Star Wars. Luckily, this show is divorced enough from the drama of the main movies to stand on its own without suffering the same discourse and fatigue.

As previously confirmed, The Mandalorian will be streaming on Disney+ on October 30, 2020. Mark your calendars… this is the day.

Last Updated: