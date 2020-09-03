The Mandalorian season two gets an official release date… but still no trailer though

30 October. A time of the year usually reserved for dressing up as it falls on the day before Halloween. In other words, a very fitting release date for a certain Star Wars gunslinger who definitely knows a thing or two about dressing up and hiding his face behind some headgear! Yes, as revealed last night via a tweet from the official Disney+ account, the highly anticipated second season of The Mandalorian will premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, 30 October 2020.

We had been hearing rumblings for a while now already that Pedro Pascal’s armour-wearing Din Djarin and his cute li’l green companion would be returning to screens around then, but this is the first official word. Just why Disney left it so late to confirm is a bit of a mystery as the second season of The Mandalorian had actually wrapped principal photography not too long after the first season begun airing. And with post production work done remotely, the industry shutdown as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic didn’t affect it all. In fact, the sound stage where The Mandalorian had been shot was already in the process of being adapted for Disney’s Obi-Wan Kenobi series.

So what was the hold up? We don’t know. And it gets even weirder that we don’t have a trailer yet. It was expected that the first preview would have debuted at Star Wars Celebration, which would have been held on 18-21 August had the event not been cancelled due to the pandemic. According to subsequent murmurs on the grapevine, Disney would have instead debuted the trailer during the NBA Playoffs which aired in the US on 20 August. But the playoffs came and went and no trailer for The Mandalorian.

Hopefully, that all changes soon though. With what we’ve been hearing about how this sophomore season of the show will set up a bunch of other Star Wars TV projects by bringing in fan-favourite animated characters like Ahsoka Tano, Sabine Wren, and Bo-Katan Kryze, maybe reviving Boba Fett (kind of), having Giancarlo Esposito’s Moff Gideon wield the Darksaber, and maybe even just peeling back the mystery on Baby Yoda (like, giving us something to call him besides Baby Yoda!), every glimpse of The Mandalorian season two will be hotly anticipated.

Last Updated: