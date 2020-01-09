The Flash movie will adapt Flashpoint after all… kind of

Despite being the fastest man alive, Ezra Miller’s Flash sure has been taking his time to get his solo movie going. Of course, this is not the fault of the Scarlet Speedster, but rather Warner Bros. flip-flopping on their plans for the DC Comics Cinematic Universe. When the DCEU was first unveiled, one of the most geek-tastic announcements was a Flashpoint movie, adapting the massive modern-classic Flash comic book crossover that rebooted the entire DC Comics universe and boasted nearly every major DC superhero.

However, following the negative fan reactions to Batman v Superman and Justice League, WB rejiggered all their plans, including not just pushing back the Flash movie, but seemingly stripping it down to being just a regular solo movie. And as the production then faced further difficulties as it went through a revolving door of writers and directors, that approach remained in place.

However, Andy Muschietti (of It fame), the latest director attached to The Flash movie, is now spinning a different tune… kind of. Speaking to The Hashtag Show, Muschietti revealed that while plans have recently changed so that the movie will once again be taking its inspiration from Flashpoint, it will be a “different version of Flashpoint than you’re expecting”.

So what does that mean? The obvious answer would be that it would still have the same basic plotline: Ezra Miller’s Barry Allen uses the Speed Force to travel back in time to stop the Reverse-Flash aka Eobard Thawne from murdering his mother, however, once he returns to his own time he discovers that his actions in the past have made massive changes to the present. Where things would get different is that it probably won’t be universal threat-level changes like in the comics and the effects will be localized to Flash and not the wider DCEU. So no Thomas Wayne as Batman and Martha Wayne as the Joker, no war between Aquaman’s Atlantis and Wonder Woman’s Themiscyra decimating most of Europe, no Superman being held captive underground by the US military as a lab rat.

The problem is just that if that will be the case, then… well, we’ve already seen this lame-duck version of Flashpoint on the Flash TV series, haven’t we? Why would you want to rehash that unsatisfactory approach again? So maybe Muschietti and co actually have something really unexpected up their sleeves. Something that will still borrow elements of Flashpoint, but do a better job of it than the TV series. We may not have too long to wait to get our first hints as to the plan as Muschietti has now also confirmed that he will start shooting later this year for a 1 July 2021 release.

