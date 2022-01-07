The Goonies Cast: Where are Some of Them Now?

Image via twitter.com/oldmanalan

As far as iconic movies go, The Goonies is in the same company as some of the most memorable productions. Hollywood’s seventh-biggest box-office hit of 1985 is a much-loved classic. Adolescent adventures are always entertaining, after all, especially for people who are looking to reminisce about the mischievous days of old.

The story follows a group of friends who are trying to locate One-Eyed Willy’s treasure as they attempt to save their homes from foreclosure. One-Eyed Willy is a legendary pirate from the 17th century and a truly fearsome character, but there’s a whole host of other obstacles along the way too. The movie offers a great deal of comical value and it features a whole selection of talented child actors. Fast forward to 2021, and many of them are now immersed in different careers, including one of them, Jeff B. Cohen, who is now dishing out video game legal advice. But what are some of the other cast members up to these days? Let’s take a look at a select few below.

Kerri Green (Andy)

Andy, played by talented Kerri Green, was the cheerleader in the movie who eventually went on to feature in other productions such as Summer Rental (1985) and the 1986 classic Lucas. Appearances in television shows like Mad About You and Murder She Wrote saw Green make even more of a name for herself in the business, only for her to dip in and out of acting, particularly as some intriguing director roles came her way, namely in the powerful Bellyfruit in 1999. She also played an integral role in the formation of the Independent Women Artists production company.

Jonathan Ke Quan (Data)

An instantly recognisable face from the movie, Jonathan Ke Quan did a remarkable job playing Data in the film. The child actor is now an adult who has since reinvented himself as a stunt coordinator after appearing in other roles following The Goonies’ success, namely in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom (1984) and Encino Man (1992). His stunt work eventually led him to working on movies such as X-Men (2000) and The One (2001), alongside a range of other productions.

(Image via https://twitter.com/azfamily)

Sean Astin (Mikey)

Sean Astin, who plays Mikey in the movie, is the son of Hollywood royalty Patty Duke and has since gone on to appear in a range of different productions within the industry. Astin, who has also had a stint directing and doing voice-over work, has appeared in famous releases such as Toy Soldiers (1991), Rudy (1993), and then – perhaps his biggest of all – in The Lord of the Rings trilogy in the early 2000s, where he played Samwise Gamgee. It’s in the pirate-themed classic he’ll arguably be remembered the most, though, with such an iconic movie even having its own online slot game, The Goonies by Blueprint Gaming, and living long in the memories of many adults today. Astin has also raised awareness around health and fitness.

John Matuszak (Sloth)

Perhaps the most famous character of the lot, Sloth was played by John Matuszak, a giant of a man coming in at 6-foot 8-inches. After dabbling in the NFL and forging a relatively successful career playing football, Matuszak went on to appear in a number of other movies such as North Dallas Forty (1979), The Ice Pirates (1984), and One Crazy Summer (1986). Devastatingly, though, he passed away in 1989 after taking an overdose.

Special mention must also go to Martha Plimpton (Stef), who is now an established actress in her own right, and Corey Feldman (Mouth), who is now speaking out on child sexual abuse within the industry.

Last Updated: