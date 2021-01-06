The Great Escapists – Richard Hammond and Tory Belleci team up and make explosive weapons. What could go wrong?

All the fans of Top Gear or The Grand Tour know that Richard ‘Hamster’ Hammond is a little accident prone. And by a little we mean a lot as he’s had more crashes than anyone can count including rolling a jet powered car at 595 km/h and flying off a cliff face in a prototype electric sports car that subsequently exploded.

How he survived either of those accidents is mystery that science will never solve. But undeterred by his propensity for blowing himself up he’s now teamed up with Tory Belleci, yes that Tory from the amazing Mythbusters series, for a new Amazon Prime series where they are dropped on a remote paradise island with all the things they need to escape, or rather to create toys to wage war against each other.

Having not see it yet I can’t say for sure that it won’t be a high brow learning experience, but we all know this isn’t going to be a high brow learning experience. This is going to be two idiots being dumb while making some amazing things and honestly that sounds like the makings of my new favourite tv show.

The Great Escapists premiere will be be ‘aired’ on the 29th of January on Amazon Prime and you just know I’m going to be front and centre for this. This is really my sort of light entertainment.

Also, I need to see how Richard survives this janky aircraft.

Last Updated: