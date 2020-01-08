Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 lead the BAFTA nominations

It is the film industry’s big award season which means apart from celebrities doing shameless self-promotion, it also means that every film association wants to have a say on who they feel are the best films of the year. Not all awards are equal though which is why you can’t really take many of the different awards that come out too seriously. Outside of the Oscars and Golden Globes tough, the next biggest awards show and the one with the most clout outside of the USA is definitely the BAFTAs. It might not be as prestigious as the Oscars, but with focus on technical categories which also appear at the Oscars, it’s perhaps the only other award show that offers the same level of depth and most likely to truly predict who could be receiving the big nominations at the Oscars.

However, much like award shows themselves, you aren’t here to read my waffling. You want to see who the nominees are, so without further delay, here we are:

BEST FILM

1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren

THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns

BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall

SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty

THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)

MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)

ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)

RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)1

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho

PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur

DOCUMENTARY

AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert

APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller

DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia

FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim

ANIMATED FILM

FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho

KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh

A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley

TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen

DIRECTOR

1917 Sam Mendes

THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese

JOKER Todd Phillips

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Bong Joon-ho

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson

MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino

PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian

JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi

JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig

THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten

LEADING ACTRESS

JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story

SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women

CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell

RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy

LEADING ACTOR

LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood

ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story

TARON EGERTON Rocketman

JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker

JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

LAURA DERN Marriage Story

SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit

FLORENCE PUGH Little Women

MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell

MARGOT ROBBIE Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

SUPPORTING ACTOR

TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes

AL PACINO The Irishman

JOE PESCI The Irishman

BRAD PITT Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

ORIGINAL SCORE

1917 Thomas Newman

JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino

JOKER Hildur Guđnadóttir

LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams

CASTING

JOKER Shayna Markowitz

MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas

THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe

THE TWO POPES Nina Gold

CINEMATOGRAPHY

1917 Roger Deakins

THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto

JOKER Lawrence Sher

LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael

THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke

EDITING

THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker

JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles

JOKER Jeff Groth

LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin

PRODUCTION DESIGN

1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales

THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves

JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková

JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh

COSTUME DESIGN

THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell

JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo

JUDY Jany Temime

LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran

ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips

MAKE UP & HAIR

1917 Naomi Donne

BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan

JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann

JUDY Jeremy Woodhead

ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou

SOUND

1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson

JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic

LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester

ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy

AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick

THE IRISHMAN Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman

THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION

GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC. Maryam Mohajer

IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher

THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel

BRITISH SHORT FILM

AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring

GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill

KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad

LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva

THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald

EE RISING STAR AWARD

AWKWAFINA

KAITLYN DEVER

KELVIN HARRISON JR.

JACK LOWDEN

MICHEAL WARD

Interesting! While 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were the big winners at the Golden Globes and arguably the front-runners for the big awards, Todd Philip’s Joker walked away with the most nominations with 11. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each received 10, followed by Sam Mendes’ war epic with 9.

There are a few surprises as well – like Margot Robbie securing not one but two best-supporting actress nominations, the Lion King deemed not animated by the BAFTAs (whereas the Globes consider it as animated) and not even nominated here. Perhaps a more accurate reflection to what will happen at the Oscars. Also, Christian Bale not getting nominated for his performance in Ford v Ferrari (which goes by the name of Le Mans ’66 in Europe) is a little disappointing, but it does perhaps speak to a stellar year for many of the actors involved that I can’t fault any of the performance on the list either.

As for the rest of the awards, it seems consistent with everything we have seen and perhaps a sign that there may be few surprises in store for the Oscar nominations when they get announced.

