Joker, The Irishman, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and 1917 lead the BAFTA nominations

It is the film industry’s big award season which means apart from celebrities doing shameless self-promotion, it also means that every film association wants to have a say on who they feel are the best films of the year. Not all awards are equal though which is why you can’t really take many of the different awards that come out too seriously. Outside of the Oscars and Golden Globes tough, the next biggest awards show and the one with the most clout outside of the USA is definitely the BAFTAs. It might not be as prestigious as the Oscars, but with focus on technical categories which also appear at the Oscars, it’s perhaps the only other award show that offers the same level of depth and most likely to truly predict who could be receiving the big nominations at the Oscars.
However, much like award shows themselves, you aren’t here to read my waffling. You want to see who the nominees are, so without further delay, here we are:
BEST FILM
- 1917 Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Sam Mendes, Jayne-Ann Tenggren
- THE IRISHMAN Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, Martin Scorsese, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- JOKER Bradley Cooper, Todd Phillips, Emma Tillinger Koskoff
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD David Heyman, Shannon McIntosh, Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Bong Joon-ho, Kwak Sin-ae
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- 1917 Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris, Callum McDougall, Jayne-Ann Tenggren, Krysty Wilson-Cairns
- BAIT Mark Jenkin, Kate Byers, Linn Waite
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- ROCKETMAN Dexter Fletcher, Adam Bohling, David Furnish, David Reid, Matthew Vaughn, Lee Hall
- SORRY WE MISSED YOU Ken Loach, Rebecca O’Brien, Paul Laverty
- THE TWO POPES Fernando Meirelles, Jonathan Eirich, Dan Lin, Tracey Seaward, Anthony McCarten
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- BAIT Mark Jenkin (Writer/Director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Producers)
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab (Director/Producer), Edward Watts (Director)
- MAIDEN Alex Holmes (Director)
- ONLY YOU Harry Wootliff (Writer/Director)
- RETABLO Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (Writer/Director)1
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- THE FAREWELL Lulu Wang, Daniele Melia
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- PAIN AND GLORY Pedro Almodóvar, Agustín Almodóvar
- PARASITE Bong Joon-ho
- PORTRAIT OF A LADY ON FIRE Céline Sciamma, Bénédicte Couvreur
DOCUMENTARY
- AMERICAN FACTORY Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert
- APOLLO 11 Todd Douglas Miller
- DIEGO MARADONA Asif Kapadia
- FOR SAMA Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts
- THE GREAT HACK Karim Amer, Jehane Noujaim
ANIMATED FILM
- FROZEN 2 Chris Buck, Jennifer Lee, Peter Del Vecho
- KLAUS Sergio Pablos, Jinko Gotoh
- A SHAUN THE SHEEP MOVIE: FARMAGEDDON Will Becher, Richard Phelan, Paul Kewley
- TOY STORY 4 Josh Cooley, Mark Nielsen
DIRECTOR
- 1917 Sam Mendes
- THE IRISHMAN Martin Scorsese
- JOKER Todd Phillips
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Bong Joon-ho
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- BOOKSMART Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
- KNIVES OUT Rian Johnson
- MARRIAGE STORY Noah Baumbach
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Quentin Tarantino
- PARASITE Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- THE IRISHMAN Steven Zaillian
- JOJO RABBIT Taika Waititi
- JOKER Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
- LITTLE WOMEN Greta Gerwig
- THE TWO POPES Anthony McCarten
LEADING ACTRESS
- JESSIE BUCKLEY Wild Rose
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON Marriage Story
- SAOIRSE RONAN Little Women
- CHARLIZE THERON Bombshell
- RENÉE ZELLWEGER Judy
LEADING ACTOR
- LEONARDO DICAPRIO Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood
- ADAM DRIVER Marriage Story
- TARON EGERTON Rocketman
- JOAQUIN PHOENIX Joker
- JONATHAN PRYCE The Two Popes
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- LAURA DERN Marriage Story
- SCARLETT JOHANSSON Jojo Rabbit
- FLORENCE PUGH Little Women
- MARGOT ROBBIE Bombshell
- MARGOT ROBBIE Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- TOM HANKS A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
- ANTHONY HOPKINS The Two Popes
- AL PACINO The Irishman
- JOE PESCI The Irishman
- BRAD PITT Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
ORIGINAL SCORE
- 1917 Thomas Newman
- JOJO RABBIT Michael Giacchino
- JOKER Hildur Guđnadóttir
- LITTLE WOMEN Alexandre Desplat
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER John Williams
CASTING
- JOKER Shayna Markowitz
- MARRIAGE STORY Douglas Aibel, Francine Maisler
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Victoria Thomas
- THE PERSONAL HISTORY OF DAVID COPPERFIELD Sarah Crowe
- THE TWO POPES Nina Gold
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- 1917 Roger Deakins
- THE IRISHMAN Rodrigo Prieto
- JOKER Lawrence Sher
- LE MANS ’66 Phedon Papamichael
- THE LIGHTHOUSE Jarin Blaschke
EDITING
- THE IRISHMAN Thelma Schoonmaker
- JOJO RABBIT Tom Eagles
- JOKER Jeff Groth
- LE MANS ’66 Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Fred Raskin
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- 1917 Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales
- THE IRISHMAN Bob Shaw, Regina Graves
- JOJO RABBIT Ra Vincent, Nora Sopková
- JOKER Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh
COSTUME DESIGN
- THE IRISHMAN Christopher Peterson, Sandy Powell
- JOJO RABBIT Mayes C. Rubeo
- JUDY Jany Temime
- LITTLE WOMEN Jacqueline Durran
- ONCE UPON A TIME… IN HOLLYWOOD Arianne Phillips
MAKE UP & HAIR
- 1917 Naomi Donne
- BOMBSHELL Vivian Baker, Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan
- JOKER Kay Georgiou, Nicki Ledermann
- JUDY Jeremy Woodhead
- ROCKETMAN Lizzie Yianni Georgiou
SOUND
- 1917 Scott Millan, Oliver Tarney, Rachael Tate, Mark Taylor, Stuart Wilson
- JOKER Tod Maitland, Alan Robert Murray, Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic
- LE MANS ’66 David Giammarco, Paul Massey, Steven A. Morrow, Donald Sylvester
- ROCKETMAN Matthew Collinge, John Hayes, Mike Prestwood Smith, Danny Sheehan
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER David Acord, Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, Stuart Wilson, Matthew Wood
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- 1917 Greg Butler, Guillaume Rocheron, Dominic Tuohy
- AVENGERS: ENDGAME Dan Deleeuw, Dan Sudick
- THE IRISHMAN Leandro Estebecorena, Stephane Grabli, Pablo Helman
- THE LION KING Andrew R. Jones, Robert Legato, Elliot Newman, Adam Valdez
- STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Roger Guyett, Paul Kavanagh, Neal Scanlan, Dominic Tuohy
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- GRANDAD WAS A ROMANTIC. Maryam Mohajer
- IN HER BOOTS Kathrin Steinbacher
- THE MAGIC BOAT Naaman Azhari, Lilia Laurel
BRITISH SHORT FILM
- AZAAR Myriam Raja, Nathanael Baring
- GOLDFISH Hector Dockrill, Harri Kamalanathan, Benedict Turnbull, Laura Dockrill
- KAMALI Sasha Rainbow, Rosalind Croad
- LEARNING TO SKATEBOARD IN A WARZONE (IF YOU’RE A GIRL) Carol Dysinger, Elena Andreicheva
- THE TRAP Lena Headey, Anthony Fitzgerald
EE RISING STAR AWARD
- AWKWAFINA
- KAITLYN DEVER
- KELVIN HARRISON JR.
- JACK LOWDEN
- MICHEAL WARD
Interesting! While 1917 and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood were the big winners at the Golden Globes and arguably the front-runners for the big awards, Todd Philip’s Joker walked away with the most nominations with 11. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood each received 10, followed by Sam Mendes’ war epic with 9.
There are a few surprises as well – like Margot Robbie securing not one but two best-supporting actress nominations, the Lion King deemed not animated by the BAFTAs (whereas the Globes consider it as animated) and not even nominated here. Perhaps a more accurate reflection to what will happen at the Oscars. Also, Christian Bale not getting nominated for his performance in Ford v Ferrari (which goes by the name of Le Mans ’66 in Europe) is a little disappointing, but it does perhaps speak to a stellar year for many of the actors involved that I can’t fault any of the performance on the list either.
As for the rest of the awards, it seems consistent with everything we have seen and perhaps a sign that there may be few surprises in store for the Oscar nominations when they get announced.
Last Updated: January 8, 2020