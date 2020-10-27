The Meg 2 hooks Ben Wheatley to direct the sequel

As a movie reviewer, it can be incredibly humbling when you think you have a good grasp on the film industry and what should be a blockbuster, only for a film like The Meg to breach the cinematic waves and chomp down on a good portion of ticket sales. It seems that when you’ve got Jason Statham in an action movie about a massive prehistoric shark that’s going around killing people, even a boatload of clichés won’t stop that film from being a hit.

I was of course very wrong with my predictions for The Meg, as the film ended up grossing a massive $530.3 million worldwide, and, of course, that means only one thing for a Hollywood studio: A sequel. We knew back in 2018 that Warner Bros. wanted to produce a follow-up, but news on the project was slim to none for a while. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed though that not only is the sequel still in progress, but it will now be directed by Ben Wheatley, who is replacing the first film’s director Jon Turteltaub.

Wheatley is an interesting choice for this sequel. While he is no stranger to horror or action, he made his name with small-scale weird British indie flicks. His movies tend to take on a uniquely different style that leans more into tight action, thought-provoking, and viscerally violent affairs rather than the big-budget PG-13 all-out loud action-comedy antics of the original film. Perhaps it’s Wheatley’s mish-mash of genre experience that the producers were looking for to make this sequel even more outrageous than the first film.

The Meg writer Dean Georgaris is returning along with Statham and most of the surviving cast members from the first film, which should be enough to keep fans happy. And to convince people to never go into the water ever again.

