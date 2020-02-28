The power of music inspires Netflix’s limited drama series The Eddy

As William Congreve said in his play ‘The Mourning Pride’, “Music has charms to soothe a savage breast, music has the power to enchant even the roughest of people.” Music has the power to inspire, calm, console, and uplift – and that’s what Netflix is aiming to do with its upcoming music-infused limited drama series The Eddy.

It’s created by the Oscar-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land) and Alan Poul (Six Feet Under, Westworld), and written by Jack Thorne (National Treasure, His Dark Materials). Chazelle and Poul will also direct the series, together with Houda Benyamina (Divines) and Laïla Marrakchi (Rock the Casbah). The Eddy will also feature its own original band, comprised of musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil, and Damian Nueva Cortes, with their songs written by the Oscar-nominated (The Polar Express) and multiple-time Grammy Award-winning (mostly notably for Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill album) composer Glen Ballard. That’s one hell of a lot of talent behind the camera.

But what’s it all about, you ask? Well, the official plot synopsis is as follows:

The Eddy is an eight-episode drama that takes place in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris. Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.

Let’s take a look:

This is a teaser trailer done right. I’m definitely curious to see more of what’s in store when the full trailer drops, especially given the talent behind it.

What do you think?

The Eddy is set to premiere its first season on Netflix on 8 May. It also stars Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo, and Sopico.

