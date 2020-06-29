The Princess Bride is getting a homemade remake for Quibi

Quibi was supposed to introduce a new age for streaming platforms with its specific mobile focus and shorter form of content. However, things haven’t exactly been going according to plan for the new streaming service who has been struggling to secure subscribers who prefer the bigger content offerings from the more traditional streaming services. Not to mention that if you do have any free time on your phone, you will probably use it to play a game rather than watch a short series.

Quibi doesn’t want to give up though and to try and lure new subscribers in they are going to remake one of the most beloved movies from the ’80s, The Princess Bride. The original movie which starred Cary Elwes, Robin Wright, Mandy Patinkin, and others followed a group of heroes on a quest as they try to rescue Princess Buttercup, with the story told through a book read by a grandfather to his grandson. It was a movie that had many silly, but iconic moments and even though I’m not much of a fan, it has aged pretty well despite being released 33 years ago.

According to Variety, a new remake will be released in chapters through Quibi beginning Monday, June 29. New chapters of the film will be shared every day for two weeks. The film was made by the cast members themselves at home using their phones. The remake will showcase many reimagined aspects of The Princess Bride, which include Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas gender-swapping their roles, with Turner starring as Westley and Jonas taking the role of Princess Buttercup.

So, it might not quite have the production values you would expect for a movie like this being filmed from home, but what it lacks in production it certainly makes up for in cast as many other stars have come on board including Hugh Jackman, Jennifer Garner, Elijah Wood and popular Hollywood couples also playing their part in reprising scenes including Common and Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, and Chris Pine and Annabelle Wallis. And in a nice nod to the original film original director Rob Reiner will play “The Grandfather,” and Fred Savage will play “The Grandson,” reprising his role from the original film.

It sounds like it could be a fun trip into a true classic. Just a pity that few people will probably watch it as no one really cares for Quibi in the first place.

