The Queen arrives! Watch Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin in this teaser trailer for RESPECT

Following her breakout into fame via Idols, Jennifer Hudson has proved to not just have a remarkable voice, but a fantastic acting talent too (if you choose to ignore last year’s tragic Cats adaptation). That combination makes her the perfect choice to portray one of the most popular soul singers of all time in a biopic about the legendary Aretha Franklin, suitably named after her biggest hit, RESPECT.

MGM has released a teaser trailer for the film which shows the story of how Franklin progressed from a struggling musician to become one of the biggest names in music, as well as her contribution to the Civil Rights Movement that was prevalent to the US at the time. The trailer is a bit light on details of what to expect from the film’s story but does give us plenty of opportunities to see just how good Hudson is in the role. Perhaps she will have yet another Oscar nomination coming her way with this film.

For fans of Aretha Franklin, this certainly looks like a must view while for those that aren’t the film should provide some decent and insightful entertainment into the singer’s life. I would probably watch it just for the performances alone.

Alongside Hudson, RESPECT also stars Forest Whitaker, who plays Franklin’s father, Marlon Wayans as Ted White (Franklin’s first husband), along with Audra McDonald, Marc Maron, Tituss Burgess, Saycon Sengbloh, Hailey Kilgore, and Skye Dakota Turner. The film is the feature film directing debut of Liesl Tommy and is scheduled for release this December. Given the current state of release schedules thanks to COVID-19 though, that may change in time.

