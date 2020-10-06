The Witcher is dressed to impress in this first look at season 2 of the series

There’s a lot to be said about The Witcher, but there’s also one universal consensus amongst anyone who watched the show: That Henry Cavill fella was stylish as heck when Netflix debuted its high quality tale of swords and sorcery in a more brutal era. With production on the second season now well underway, Gerald Geralt of Rivia has a new wardrobe that he’s rocking on the set of The Witcher season 2 and it looks rather dashing:

Well that’s just thicc. Heavy armour also implies heavier and possibly more metal threats for Geralt, whose new gear looks like it can shrug off a few extinction-level fireballs/ Plus the armour has abs, in case you weren’t feeling insecure enough. Netflix has also dropped a new synopsis for season 2, in case you need something to tide you over for the long wait that’s still ahead of you:

Convinced Yennefer’s life was lost at the Battle of Sodden, Geralt of Rivia brings Princess Cirilla to the safest place he knows, his childhood home of Kaer Morhen. While the Continent’s kings, elves, humans, and demons strive for supremacy outside its walls, he must protect the girl from something far more dangerous: the mysterious power she possesses inside.

There’s no set release date for The Witcher season 2 just yet, but it will be out in 2021 barring the COVID-19 virus evolving into its final form and buggering everything up for everyone. If you haven’t seen it yet, here’s what we said about the superb first season of the show:

Possibly one of the most highly anticipated series of the year, The Witcher stands to dethrone its main adversary, Game of Thrones. Though it shares the same hallmarks – a dark fantasy drama, rich in moral complexity and compelling characters, based on a novel series – Cavill’s Geralt stands taller than anyone else and should be the role he is most revered for.

It’s an intelligent show, I’ll give it that.

