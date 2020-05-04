The wood knight rises in Hulu’s adult animated series Crossing Swords

When it comes to new titles, Crossing Swords is probably my favourite of the year so far. Innuendo, baby! Suck it, Coffee & Kareem – your terrible pun has no power here. And neither does Patrick, our main protagonist in Hulu’s upcoming stop-motion animated adult comedy series from Robot Chicken executive producer John Harvatine IV and writer Tom Root.

Patrick, voiced by Nicholas Hoult, is a naïve young peasant who lands the prize position of his kingdom’s newest squire. However life at court comes as a rude shock, because there’s very little chivalry, honour, or virtue to be found. In addition to Hoult, the series also features the voice talents of Luke Evans, Frank Welker, Breckin Meyer, Tony Hale, Hynden Walch, Adam Pally, Adam Ray, Grey Griffin, and Jessica DiCicco.

The show’s official synopsis is as follows:

Created by Robot Chicken’s John Harvatine IV and Tom Root, Crossing Swords stars Nicholas Hoult as Patrick, a good hearted peasant who lands a coveted squire position at the royal castle. However, his dream job quickly turns into a nightmare when he learns his beloved kingdom is run by a hornet’s nest of horny monarchs, crooks and charlatans. Even worse, Patrick’s valor made him the black sheep in his family, and now his criminal siblings have returned to make his life hell. War, murder, full frontal nudity—who knew brightly colored peg people led such exciting lives?

Let’s take a look, but before we do if you are at W, then it’s NSFW:

If you’ve ever watched Robot Chicken then you know more or less what to expect – a whole mish-mash of humour styles that’s as stop-start as the animation. This looks pretty damn fun to me though.

What do you think?

Crossing Swords will premiere its ten-episode-long first season on Hulu on 12 June.

