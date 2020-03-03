Things are spiraling in the surreal black comedy Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss is definitely not an Oprah-friendly (or whichever cultish pseudoscience-peddling daytime TV personality you prefer) way to achieve enlightenment and happiness. In fact, it’s quite the opposite. It’s the upcoming surreal black comedy from director Vivieno Caldinelli and writers Christopher and Clayton Hewitson, all making their feature movie debuts.

Kate Micucci (The voice of Sadie in Steven Universe and Velma in Scooby-Doo) and Sam Huntington (Fanboys) star as a young couple who move to Los Angeles in the hopes of making it big, and they make a great start by nabbing a fancy apartment for a surprisingly cheap price. There’s just one teensy problem: An enigmatic cult leader by the name of Storsh (Taika Waititi) committed suicide in the apartment’s bathtub, and his followers regularly break in to the apartment in order to follow in his footsteps. As the couple encounter more and more of Storsh’s followers coming to meet their maker, they become increasingly drawn to his teachings in an effort to make sense of it all.

The plot synopsis is as follows:

There’s really not much to say – this is completely absurd, and I love it.

Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss is due for release in the US on 6 March. It also stars Dan Harmon (yes that Dan Harmon, creator of Community and Rick & Morty), Mark McKinney, Rhea Seahorn, Maria Bamford, Brian Posehn, Josh Brener, Dana Gould, Lilan Bowden, Matt Jones, and Mindy Sterling.

