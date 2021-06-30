This trailer for Fear Street Part 1: 1994 shows off a very mature slasher movie

This Friday, Netflix is unleashing the first of its Fear Street trilogy films upon us. In what promises to fill our next three weekends with some great scares. Unless you’re a sports fan because then the current soccer, tennis, rugby and cricket action might be all the thrills you need. The trilogy of films is based on the original R.L Stine book series, which was aimed at a more mature audience than his typically kid-friendly Goosebump series of scary books.

And that increased maturity is definitely evident in this first trailer for Part 1 of the series. Which is set in 1994, with parts 2 and 3 set in 1978 and 1666 respectively. This first movie takes place in a fictional Ohio town called Shadyside, which has a history of gruesome murders stretching back over 300 years. After a group of teens begin discovering the connection between these horrific events, they soon realize they may be targets themselves:

I really like the look of this first film. Without needing to be constrained by appealing to kids, it looks like the filmmakers have gone for a full-on scary and gruesome slasher experience that will hopefully only escalate the tension in what also looks like will be a great story. Hopefully, this film can keep up the intensity of this trailer, but if so, it promises to be a memorable horror series worth getting into.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 is written by Leah Janiak and Phil Grazadei, with Janiak also serving as director. The film stars Maya Hawke (Stranger Things), Kiana Madeira (Sacred Lies, Trinkets), and Charlene Amoia (The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It) and releases this Friday, 2nd July 2021.

