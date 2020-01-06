This trailer for Gretel and Hansel hides a dark secret

The classic German fairy tale of Hansel and Gretel we remember (at least, in the sanitised childrens’ versions) might be an innocent, fun story with a moral lesson behind it; don’t trust strangers or Darryn. The reality is that any story which features a witch who lures helpless kids into her house with the intention to eat them is not supposed to be anything other than horrific. Something which not too many of the retellings of the story have been able to capture well.

The upcoming adaptation by director Oz Perkins will take the story back to its darker origins and based on the evidence of this new trailer, provide us with the stuff of nightmares. I think it’s safe to say that this is one story you don’t want to expose your kids to:

As a horror film, this looks incredible with an unsettling environment, grim mood, beautifully dark cinematography by Galo Olivares and sinister performance by Alice Krige as the infamous witch. It looks like one of those movies which will mess with your head which is honestly, the best type of horror. While jump scares come and go, movies like this leave you filled with dread from start to finish and if this trailer is anything to go by, we may have our first horror classic of the new year.

Gretel and Hansel stars IT’s Sophia Lillis as Gretel, a sixteen-year-old girl with Sam Leakey playing her eight-year-old brother Hansel. Trips into the woods may never be the same one this movie releases on 31st January.

