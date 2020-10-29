Tiny Toons reboot announced for HBO Max

They’re tiny, they’re toony! They’re all a little loony! And there’s a new rebooty that is heading to TV! Yep, the Tiny Toons are coming back, folks! Following on from Warner Bros successfully reviving the classic Looney Toons on HBO Max recently, it’s been announced that the 1990s Tiny Toons Adventures spinoff is also being rebooted.

The newly retitled Tiny Toons Looniversity has already been given a two-season order for the streaming service and will bring back all the beloved characters from the original show like Buster and Babs Bunny, Elmira, Montana Max, Furball, Plucky, Hampton, and more. This new reboot will feature the same premise as the original which followed the younger generation of Warner Bros cartoons as they enrolled in Acme Looniversity to learn from the original generation of Looney Toons characters, such as Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck, and Porky Pig.

This new show will be co-produced by Nate Cash (Adventure Time) and Erin Gibson (Throwing Shade), while Steven Spielberg will executive produce just like he did on the original. Spielberg’s Amblin Television will work with Warner Bros. Animation to produce the show. No release date has been set yet.

Now if you’ll excuse me, I’m off to sing the brilliant original theme song in my head, over and over again, for the rest of the day seeing as how I can still remember every single word of it 20 years later!

