Tom Cruise is working with Elon Musk to film a movie in space

There is no doubt that Tom Cruise is easily the biggest action star in the world, especially when you consider the sheer intensity of his action scenes and the fact that he does all of his craziest stunts himself. It’s clear that few other actions stars on the planet can even reach his level.

And seeing as there is no more competition or conceivable stunt that Cruise wouldn’t do on Earth, he is getting ready to pursue his next frontier and conquer space instead. Deadline reported Cruise’s crazy idea for an upcoming action-adventure which is set to feature scenes that have actually been filmed in space, a first for any feature film ever made. It’s an ambitious proposal and to pull it off the actor is teaming up with someone equally ambitious and crazy in Elon Musk. Cruise will be working with the tech mogul’s SpaceX aerospace company to manage this historic cinematic feat.

What this movie is though remains a mystery. While it’s not entirely inconceivable that Cruise could take on the role of Ethan Hunt again and film a Mission: Impossible movie set in space, it’s likely this could be a completely different project entirely. There is currently no writer or director confirmed for the project, or perhaps no one is willing to risk themselves in something so crazy and Cruise will do it all himself. We all know he would try! Jokes aside, ultimately it will probably require all of the technical details be sorted out on how to practically film this thing before delving any further into the rest of the plot.

As crazy as this is though, this is not the first time the idea of filming in space has been conceived of or even involved Tom Cruise either as /Film has revealed a plan by James Cameron many years ago to potentially look at doing so:

I actually talked to [Cruise] about doing a space film in space, about 15 years ago. I had a contract with the Russians in 2000 to go to the International Space Station and shoot a high-end 3D documentary there. And I thought, ‘S—, man, we should just make a feature.’ I said, ‘Tom, you and I, we’ll get two seats on the Soyuz, but somebody’s gotta train us as engineers.’ Tom said, ‘No problem, I’ll train as an engineer.’ We had some ideas for the story, but it was still conceptual.

That film ultimately never came to fruition, but with more private companies like SpaceX now shooting rockets into space, this could be something which is possible today. Let’s hope this time it happens. If for no other reason than to see Tom Cruise defy gravity again and do yet another crazy movie stunt first.

