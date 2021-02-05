Tom Holland calls Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 “the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever”

We hope you folks don’t suffer from arachnophobia because Marvel’s Spider-Man 3 is shaping up to have ALL THE SPIDER PEOPLE IN IT! Although not quite officially confirmed yet, the still-untitled upcoming sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home will see titular star Tom Holland joined by previous Spider-Man franchise stars Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire, as well as also bringing back the likes of Jamie Foxx’s Elektro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Kirsten Dunst’s Mary Jane Watson, and maybe Emma Stone’s Gwen Stacy all from Sony’s previous Spider-Man films. How can all these characters from unrelated franchise iterations share the screen at the same time? Through the power of the multiverse, baby!

We know that Marvel is going all in on the concept of multiple realities for the next phase of its cinematic universe, and Spider-Man 3 is the opening move of that grand plan. It will also be setting up events for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness with Benedict Cumberbatch’s titular Sorcerer Supreme also billed to be in Spider-Man 3. On top of that, rumours persist that the Spidey threequel will also be the first step of folding the Netflix Marvel characters into the MCU proper with Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock aka Daredevil apparently set to appear.

And we haven’t even touched on the actual main story of Spider-Man 3 which will pick up from the shocking finale of Spider-Man: Far From Home in which Holland’s Peter Parker was outed as Spider-Man by J. K. Simmons’ J. Jonah Jameson (another franchise returnee) and falsely accused of murder. That is a whole lot going on in one movie. Like, A LOT! So it should come as no surprise that when Holland spoke to Variety about Spider-Man 3, while he couldn’t confirm any overt details, he did have high praise for the film’s insane scope.

I can say that it’s the most ambitious standalone superhero movie ever made. You sit down, read the script, and see what they’re trying to do, and they’re succeeding. It’s really impressive. I’ve never seen a standalone superhero movie quite like it. And I’m just, you know, again, that lucky little shit who happens to be Spider-Man in it.

Now I have to point out something that some outlets reporting on Holland’s quote seem to have missed. He specifically mentions uses “standalone superhero movie” so no, this probably will not top team-up efforts like Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. When it comes to movies that are technically for solo standalone characters, in terms of sheer numbers of big-name characters and the scale of its set-pieces, Captain America: Civil War could probably have held that ambitious title to date. It was essentially Avengers 2.5 despite being billed as a Captain America movie. But Civil War doesn’t come close to Spider-Man 3 in terms of bonkers ideas, based on what we’ve been hearing from the rumour mill.

That’s really the only source of info we’ve had as we’re yet to even see a proper official image of the production, much less a trailer. And that’s not due to a shortage of material as Holland went on to confirm that the production has been going on for a while, and still has more lined up.

We got a lot more shooting to do. We started before Christmas and shot for like seven weeks. We stopped for the Christmas break, and then we’re starting again. I’m just as excited as everyone else to see it, let alone be a part of it.

Spider-Man 3 (or whatever it will called) will see Jon Watts return as director with Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Jacob Batalon, and Tony Revolori all comprising their roles from the first two films. It is currently scheduled for release on 17 December 2021.

