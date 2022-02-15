Top 4 Movies Starring Diamonds

Diamond, a symbol of love and allure, has been used in countless movies so far. Sometimes it is made part of a historical heist, and sometimes it is used to show love. Whatever the purpose of using the diamond is, it certainly adds some excitement and lavishness to the movie.

Img Source – Only Natural Diamonds

Some movies use artificial diamonds, or moissanite, while others use diamond jewellery worth millions of dollars, according to MoissaniteCo. Here are the top 4 movies that use diamonds for different purposes. If you watch any of them, try to differentiate between the real and the artificial pieces.

Marie Antoinette

It is a drama, romance movie about Marie Antoinette, who was an Austrian archduchess and married a French royal in 1770. The movie retells Marie’s life that how she became a queen at 19 and lost her title within a few years when the court turned against her.

Diamonds and Marie Antoinette: If you watch the movie keenly, you will find that the shape and design of diamonds used throughout the movie change according to the change in the story. In the beginning, diamonds of star or heart shapes are used to indicate the lightness of Marie’s life. But as the movie moves towards the end, the shape of jewellery becomes sharper, just like daggers.

Moulin Rouge

Moulin Rouge is a musical romance movie starring Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor and Richard Roxburgh as lead actors (available on Disney Plus). Christian (Ewan McGregor), an English writer, goes to Paris with a purpose but falls in love with Satine (Nicole Kidman), who is the star performer of the night club Moulin Rouge.

Diamonds and Moulin Rouge: The movie features one of the most expensive diamond jewellery in the movie industry. The jewellery style in the movie is inspired by the Edwardian jewellery style, and it is designed by an Australian jeweller Canturi. Its famous diamond necklace, also called ‘Satine’, is worth $5 million.

Ocean’s 8

Ocean’s 8 is a comedy, crime movie starring Sandra Bullock and Anne Hathaway (watch on Netflix). The story revolves around a heist. After coming out of jail, Debbie Ocean (Sandra Bullock) gathers seven women to steal a Cartier Toussaint diamond necklace at the Met Gala.

Diamonds and Ocean’s 8: The original Cartier Toussaint necklace was designed in 1931 by Jacques Cartier for a Maharaja. Since the cost of recreating the same necklace would have been very high, a diamond prop was used in its place in the movie. The movie also shows a variety of dazzling diamond necklaces displayed at Cartier Mansion in New York.

The Great Gatsby

The Great Gatsby is a drama, romance movie starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Toby Maguire, and Carey Mulligan. Nick Carraway (Tobey Maguire) arrives in New York and gets attracted to the glitzy lifestyle of his next-door neighbour Jay Gatsby (Leonardo DiCaprio).

Diamonds and The Great Gatsby: The authentic diamond jewellery of Daisy Buchanan (Carey Mulligan) throughout the movie symbolises lavishness. Early on, her engagement ring worth $3.9 million is shown in the movie and then there is a variety of headpieces, headbands and other forms of jewellery that depict the Jazz Age luxurious lifestyle.

Last Updated: