Top 5 Music Service Providers Changing The Face Of Music

In the past, the only way to hear music was to visit a music store to purchase an album of your choice. The means of getting the music we love has now changed. Nowadays, we listen to various music we want by streaming online.

Music streaming involves listening to an unlimited number of songs for a small amount of money monthly or yearly. According to Artist Push, songs can be accessed across various devices that have audio playing capabilities: mobile phones, laptops, computers, smart devices (TVs, watches, and speakers), tablets, and video games.

The Importance Of Streaming Your Music

Eric Alper, a music publicist, believed that since the invention of the electric guitar, music streaming has been the best thing the world of music has seen since then. The advent of music streaming has reduced the time people spend in local music stores, selecting new albums, waiting for fake albums to reach the local store, and hours spent on the queue whenever there is a rush. Alper said, “without leaving the comfort of your home, you can listen to close to 75 million songs”.

Some music enthusiasts believe that streaming is magical and a great blessing for all music lovers. As a music lover, you can listen to any song you want, anywhere, anytime, as long as the song is available on the service provider of your choice.

Apart from streaming music on these platforms, you also have access to remakes, remixes, DJ mixes, and live versions of the songs you need. Searching for a song is also extremely easy as these services offer both simple and advanced search. Music can be sorted by year, artist, album, genre, and even decade of release. There is also the option of pairing your streaming platforms with the voice assistant of your device.

Selecting A Service Provider Of Your Choice

There are several kinds of music streaming service providers in the world now: Spotify, YouTube Music, SoundCloud, Deezer, Pandora, Amazon Music, SiriusXM, and many more. They offer an unlimited number of songs for streaming and offline download. When selecting a service provider, you have to consider;

Their volume of music, some offers above 60 million songs.

Whether they have a free version.

Charges for streaming per month.

And the other services they have on the ground.

The Big Five

According to CTRM research, the top five music streaming services worldwide are Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Spotify is the biggest music streaming platform in the world, with dedicated apps across several devices. It has a simple interface, more than 70 million songs, customizable playlists, and offline music support. The price range is between $4.99 to $15.99 per month.

Apple Music has more than 75 million songs with a clean interface. It is a part of iTunes, and it has a free option. It goes for $9.99 for a month.

Amazon Music offers two music services. Amazon Music Prime which is linked with Amazon Prime Membership. It does not have a free option.

Amazon Music Unlimited has more than 75 million songs, with offline support. It goes for $7.99 a month.

YouTube Music offers above 70 million songs and supports Google account. It has a free option and goes for $9.99 to $14.99 a month.

Pandora is known for its radio-like services and high-quality music. It has a free option and goes for $4.99 to $9.99 a month.

