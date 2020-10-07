Spotify now allows you to search for songs by lyrics

Ever desperately wanted to find a song you heard once, but weren’t sure of the artist or its name and you could only remember a fraction of the lyrics? It was a frustrating time, especially before the days of Google and Shazam, and meant you had to literally try and keep the radio on while hoping to hear that particular tune again and just who was responsible for it.

Thankfully, the internet has made that search a lot easier, and Spotify is joining in on that action. You’re now able to search for songs on its massive and diverse catalogue, simply by typing in the lyrics:

My team just shipped something on iOS and Android –



now you can find songs by lyrics 😉 on Spotify



Give it a try 😊 pic.twitter.com/bOs4Ob9O84 — Lina (@linafab) October 5, 2020

Earlier this year Spotify had introduced real-time lyrics provided by Musixmatch, and now we’re seeing the evolution of that lyric database. What’s impressive is that according to people who have used it in trials, is that the search feature works pretty quickly, despite the massive library of songs in Spotify’s catalogue.

It’s a great feature, especially when you’re racking your brain trying to find a song that you heard and liked. If you’re anything like me though, it probably won’t help as I tend to mishear lyrics and will search for the wrong thing anyway.

Like that song about building a city on sausage rolls by Jefferson Starship.

