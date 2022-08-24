Instagram is a social networking platform unlike any other. It’s a social networking site where people can connect and view each other’s photos and videos, but it’s also a fantastic advertising platform for brands and businesses. Although not everyone is enthusiastic about the idea of product placement, Instagram has an advantage over Facebook in this regard.

Instagram users are bombarded with far less targeted adverts than, say, Facebook or Twitter users. Instead of paying influencers and celebrities to promote their products, firms that advertise on Instagram tend to pay influencers and celebrities to promote their products.

Essentially all influencers have a good amount of followers, and if you do not have that many followers or views, you can always visit MegaFamous. It’s a much more open and non-obtrusive style of marketing that works well in the Instagram environment.

Top Non-Celebrity Instagram Influencers

Img Source – Giphy

Here’s a list of some well-known and up-and-coming Instagram influencers who rose to prominence mostly as a result of their expertise. These aren’t the most well-known persons in their areas, but they’re all up-and-coming or established influencers with a sizable following in their respective fields.

Lele Pons(@lelepons)

Lele Pons is a Venezuelan/American social media influencer who rose to fame as a result of social media! Lele rose to fame on the now-defunct Vine app and has maintained her following on Instagram. With millions of devoted fans, this singer, model, and actress has undoubtedly received the essential support to expand her fan base.

She is also a well-known Tarte Cosmetics ambassador who collaborates with a variety of brands to create the right content.

Jay Alavarrez(@jayalvarrez)

Jay Alvarrez is a must-follow if you’re looking for adventure travel and unique destinations. He’s a 24-year-old Hawaiian model, photographer, and social media celebrity who’s gained fame for his exotic, envy-inducing photographs and videos of his trips and adventures on Instagram and YouTube.

His feed is an adventure lover’s dream, with dangerous hobbies like skydiving and scuba diving. He promotes his modeling work which is for Express and Calvin Klein, among other businesses, in addition to his exotic vacation photos. Jay Alvarrez is a must-follow for anyone wishing to go away from home and immerse themselves in a paradise from the comfort of their couch.

Alexa Chung(@alexachung)

Alexa Chung is regarded as one of the most influential Instagram influencers in the beauty and fashion industries. She’s keeping up the Instagram stage with professional and appealing fashion and beauty photographs, with nearly 4 million followers.

Her impact in the fashion world is far-reaching, since she has her own clothing line and YouTube channel, allowing her to market her own items as well as those of her sponsors to millions of people every day.

Her unwavering commitment to achieving even greater success in this field has garnered her a devoted and rapidly rising fanbase. Alexa Chung is always a good one to follow if you’re seeking fashionistas on your feed.

Doctor Mike Varshavski(@doctor.mike)

Doctor Mike Varshavski, a man building a name for himself outside of the gourmet and fashionable sectors, is one individual making a name for himself with his job. He routinely provides medical suggestions and information for his millions of followers, as well as more lifestyle content like images of his dogs, thanks to his knowledge in the medical field and his work as a physician.

His influence is growing more than ever, especially in light of recent events, since he shares essential and important information for those dealing with medical problems and situations. He is the most influential doctor on social media, with over 3.5 million followers, and is a must-follow for anyone looking for regular medical advice.

Huda Kattan(@hudabeauty & @huda)

Huda Kattan has built a reputation for herself in the beauty world, with more than 48 million followers on both her Instagram accounts. She rose to prominence after launching her own beauty goods business, Huda Beauty, and having various celebrities, notably Kim Kardashian West, wear her products.

It’s reasonable to say that the once-modest businesswoman has built a self-made beauty kingdom that none can rival, thanks to her viral beauty hacks and suggestions and cult-like range of beauty goods. She is a must-follow for anyone trying to break into the beauty industry, with a beauty empire worth more than $1 billion.

Zach King(@zachking)

Zach King is no stranger to the influencer game, having created a name for himself on Vine and TikTok. With over 40 million TikTok followers and 24 million Instagram followers, this medium may not be his primary emphasis, but it has helped him earn great recognition. Zach King’s regular videos go viral almost instantaneously, cementing his status as the world’s most popular magician and illusionist, as well as providing him with an excellent platform to promote.

While he avoids making regular brand deals and commercials, he earns hundreds of thousands of dollars for each one he does, and his pickiness in choosing brand partnerships ensures that he believes in the product quality, well-made product. If you’re searching for a daily dose of enchantment and levity on your page, Zach King’s work is unrivaled.

Aimee Song(@aimeesong)

Aimee Song has established herself as one of the most influential lifestyle, interior design, food, and fashion influencers in the world. Her frequent home décor and fashion pictures rake up hundreds of thousands of impressions and views on Instagram, allowing her to launch her own beauty business, Song of Style, and an apparel collection, Two Songs, with more than 5 million followers.

She has worked on ads for Armani, Revolve, Dior, and Levi’s thanks to her celebrity, and she was named to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2016. Her influence and substance in the beauty and decoration categories are practically unrivaled, making her a must-follow in this field.

Demi Bagby(@demibagby)

Demi Bagby, one of the list’s youngest influencers at 19, has worked her way up to become one of Instagram’s top fitness experts after suffering a devastating back injury that nearly destroyed her gymnastics career. She explored different ways to exercise while confined to a wheelchair for more than three months, such as CrossFit and board sports.

As she healed from her injuries, she began posting her exercises on social media, gradually gaining and inspiring a following of millions of fitness addicts who looked to her for workout plans, routines, and guidance.

She’s regarded as one of Instagram’s most genuine influencers, just seeking to inspire and motivate her followers to improve their own fitness while also being sincere with the individuals she meets and works with. Demi Bagby is the best person to follow if you’re interested in working out and staying fit.

Joanna Gaines(@joannagaines)

Joanna Gaines is a well-known lifestyle and interior design influencer who created a name for herself by bringing a breath of fresh air to television real estate shows. She rose to fame as one of the hosts (together with her husband) of the smash TV show Fixer Upper, where she worked on repairing homes around the country, according to HelloMagazine.

Magnolia owns interior design firms, home remodeling firms, real estate firms, and even a quarterly magazine under her own umbrella of brands. She routinely updates her Instagram account with beautiful interior design images as well as her own tips and ideas for sprucing up a home. Joanna Gaines is a must-follow for every aspiring home design enthusiast or business.

Cameron Dallas(@camerondallas)

Cameron Dallas is the epitome of online affluence. No one had ever heard of this creator before YouTube, Vines, or Instagram. He now has his own Netflix show (see here) and routinely updates his Instagram account with photos from his travels and adventures. This self-starter is well worth mentioning because he has fans all around the world and shows no signs of stopping down, with over 21 million followers.

Conclusion

Influencers have evolved into a powerful marketing tool for brands in practically every industry. People trust and look to the products they choose to market because they are often experts in their professions. Furthermore, they frequently have enough power and influence in their industries to be able to pick and select what they promote, ensuring a high degree of quality. While the people on our lists are not as well-known on Instagram as superstars, they can nonetheless provide inspiration for your daily life.

Last Updated: