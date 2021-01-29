Trevor Noah is teaming up with Paramount for an original animated film

Trevor Noah’s star just keeps rising. After the South African comedian struck the big time by landing the hosting spot for the Daily Show and having performed in a string of successful comedy shows, he continued to cement his reputation as one of the most relevant and funniest men in the business. With a movie based on his autobiographical book Born a Crime in development, it seems like things are getting even bigger for him as Variety is reporting that Noah is now working on a new animated movie with Paramount.

Not much is known about this new movie – which doesn’t have an official title yet – other than it is apparently based on an original idea from Noah himself and is said to be both funny and very relevant for its time. Which would make sense, given Noah’s strong focus on politics in his comedy shows. Paramount has hired Jon Pollack (Modern Family) and Jonathan Groff (Black-Ish) to write the screenplay to bring this vision to life.

The project has understandably been kept very under-wraps for now, but it will be interesting to see what new idea Noah has that resulted in Paramount being interested in working with him. Noah’s brand of humour is widely loved by many, but comedy that works in short stints doesn’t always translate well into a full-length movie, so hopefully this film is one of those that can keep the laughs coming beyond a string of hilarious gags.

It’s great to see South Africans do well abroad and this film could be yet another in a strong line of successful ventures for the comedian. The project doesn’t have any release date just yet though and given that animated movies do take a while to get made, we probably won’t be seeing this for a while

Last Updated: