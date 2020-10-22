Uncharted: First look at Tom Holland as young Nathan Drake in long-awaited film adaptation

2008. That’s when it was first announced by Sony that a feature film adaptation of Naughty Dog’s critically-acclaimed Uncharted action-adventure video game series about swashbuckling treasure hunter Nathan Drake was in development. Over the course of the next dozen years though, the production has had a revolving door of directors and actors attached to it, to the point where it became a giant joke in the industry. Hell, I refused to believe it would ever happen. But the Uncharted movie is finally happening, and we actually have proof! Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Tom Holland as Nathan Drake!

Well, damn. That looks great! Holland nails the look here! And I’ll be damned if he doesn’t legit look the young version of his video game counterpart.

For those of you haven’t been following this thing (or it’s been so long that you’ve forgotten), the film will be a prequel set before the events of the video game, hence why the 24-year old Holland is playing the lead here. Joining Holland in the film will Mark Wahlberg as Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Nate’s fortune hunter mentor and father figure. Just to show how long this movie has been kicking around in Hollywood, Wahlberg was actually the first actor attached to star as Nathan Drake! Also cast in undisclosed roles are Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

📸 | @TomHolland1996 and Mark Wahlberg shooting #Uncharted in Berlin last night pic.twitter.com/ZfjMQwawf1 — Tom Holland News (@THollandNews) September 15, 2020

Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland, Gangster Squad) is directing off a script from the writing duo of Art Macum and Matt Holloway (Iron Man, Punisher: War Zone). Shooting actually began back in March of this year in Berlin with plans to then move to Spain. However, production was halted literally just one day later due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Shooting resumed again in late July, contingent on new safety measures put in place, but Banderas had to stop his involvement in August when he tested positive for COVID-19. The rest of the cast continued shooting and Banderas resumed his scenes last month. Holland officially revealed yesterday that he’s now completed shooting all of his scenes as Nathan Drake, hence why we’re probably getting this first glimpse now.

With Fleischer scheduled to wrap up production overall this week and start post-production soon, Sony currently has Uncharted set for release on 16 July 2021. Coincidentally, that’s the same date recently vacated by the still-untitled third Spider-Man movie from Sony and Marvel which Holland also stars in, and which is now scheduled for December 2021.

