Uncover the facts behind the headlines in Netflix’s docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich is Netflix’s upcoming four-part documentary mini-series directed by Lisa Bryant and produced alongside Joe Berlinger, who teamed up with Netflix for last year’s Ted Bundy biographical drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. It’s based on the 2016 non-fiction novel by James Patterson (who’s also worked on this mini-series), John Connolly, and Tim Malloy.

If you’ve regularly spent time on the internet in the last year or so you’ve heard the name Jeffrey Epstein somewhere. It’s been impossible to avoid, and believe me I’ve tried because even the bare basics of the story surrounding him are both sickening and enraging.

Those bare basics are that he was an incredibly wealthy and well-connected pedophile who’d been abusing underage girls for decades. He also owned a private island in the Caribbean where he’d regularly host sex parties, with said underage girls available, for some of the world’s political and financial elite. He also enjoyed recording it for blackmail purposes. Allegedly.

The criminal case against him was dismissed following his death in August 2019 when he was founded hanged in his prison cell. His death was ruled a suicide, which has been disputed by his lawyers, and has subsequently spawned a host of conspiracy theories around his death and who could’ve been involved.

The official synopsis is as follows:

Leading up to his 2019 arrest, mysterious tycoon Jeffrey Epstein was accused of abusing women and underage girls for decades, assembling a network of enablers to help carry out and cover up his crimes. Epstein came from humble beginnings yet managed to lie and manipulate his way to the top of the financial world. He eventually gained tremendous wealth and power while running an international sex trafficking ring. The serial sex abuser made a secret plea deal with the government in 2008 avoiding a potential life sentence and continued to abuse women. With their frightening firsthand accounts, Epstein’s accusers are the leading voices in director Lisa Bryant’s four-part docuseries Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich. By revealing their emotional scars, some for the very first time, the sisterhood of survivors intend to stop predators — and the American justice system — from silencing the next generation.

Let’s take a look:

Anyone who availed themselves of his “services”, assisted him in this enterprise, or looked the other way for a few dollars – of whom there must be many – need to be thrown into a very deep, very dark hole and left to rot.

Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich will premiere on Netflix on 27 May.

