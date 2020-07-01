Unleash the lightning in the fantasy thriller Mortal

Mortal is the upcoming fantasy thriller from Norwegian director André Øvredal, the man behind 2010’s superb fantasy horror Trollhunter.

This dual language English-Norwegian feature stars Nat Wolff (The Fault in Our Stars, The Kill Team) as a young man struggling to come to terms with a dangerous power he’s unlocked while visiting Norway. He draws the attention of the American government after he’s arrested for accidentally killing a teenager, but manages to escape custody before they can claim him and the power he possesses. Now discovering the truth behind who, or what, he is could be the key to his survival.

The official plot Thor-nopsis is as follows:

Mortal is a fantasy adventure origin story about a young man, Eric, who discovers he has God-like powers based on ancient Norwegian mythology. While hiding in the wilderness of western Norway, Eric accidentally kills a teenager in an inexplicable way and is subsequently arrested. Before being interrogated, he meets Christine, a young psychologist trying to figure out what really happened. She believes Eric and feels sympathy with him. Soon the American embassy shows up wanting Eric extradited, but he manages to flee with Christine. On the run, with both Norwegian and American authorities after him, Eric finally discovers who, or what, he really is.

Let’s take a look:

I wasn’t expecting to be pleasantly surprised when I clicked play, but I am… pleasantly surprised! This looks like a cool indie fantasy action/drama. While the special effects seem a bit hit-or-miss, they’re decent for a low-budget feature like this. They’re also not the focus of this movie, the plot and characters are, and the performances bringing that to life look pretty good overall.

What do you think?

Mortal is due for release via digital, on-demand, and DVD on 3 August. It also stars Iben Akerlie, Priyanka Bose, Per Frisch, Arthur Hakalahti, and Ania Nova.

Last Updated: