Villainy starts at a young age in this trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru

You aren’t just born a villain you become one. Though, perhaps in the case of Gru, the star of the Despicable Me films, villainy was always in his blood. This new trailer for Minions: The Rise of Gru shows that the seemingly innocent and kind-hearted man, always had an evil streak. Having a bunch of equally nefarious jellybeans to help you along the way helps too.

Continuing from where the last Minions film ended, the Rise of Gru follows the young little Gru (who still sounds the same despite his younger age as he is once again voiced by Steve Carrell) as he tries to secure a spot on a world-famous supervillain group known as the Vicious 6 (Voiced by Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo and Alan Arkin). It’s an impressive voice cast, though can film prove to be any better than the last few rather poor movies we have seen in this franchise?

Well, it would appear not. While this trailer doesn’t reveal a larger plot, just the small little pieces that we do get in the trailer reveal that the story will retain much of the silliness we have seen from the franchise with the minions ineptitude and silly antics, probably its only chance at being mildly entertaining though probably only to kids as these yellow creatures are just repeating antics from the past. It’s a film that is likely to infuriate parents but not because of how silly it looks, but rather how their kids are going to want to repeatedly drag them to the cinemas to go see it.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is directed by Illumination veteran Kyle Balda along with Brad Abelson and Jonathan del Val. The last Minions film grossed over $1.1 billion at the box office. It will interest to see if there is still an appetite for this movie or if it is running out of favour with audiences with a how we may finally see this franchise and its yellow creatures ending.

