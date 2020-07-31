Warrior S2 trailer: Cinemax’s Bruce Lee-inspired show returns in October

Cinemax just released the trailer for the second season of Warrior, their badass martials arts drama taken from the writings of Bruce Lee, and I’m kind of sad now. No, the show doesn’t look to have dropped in quality at all. Star Andrew Koji is still kicking major ass as Ah Sahm, the Chinese immigrant caught up in a messy territorial gang war in 19th century San Francisco, the supporting cast is still giving it their all, and the production design still looks just as slick (what else do you expect with Fast & Furious’ Justin Lin and Banshee’s Jonathan Tropper as co-creators?). No, what saddens me about this trailer is a total lack of gatsbies.

The first season of Warrior was filmed right here in my backyard in Cape Town and when I got the opportunity to interview Koji about the production I had to ask if any locals had introduced him to our resident junk food staple, the gatsby. It turned out nobody had, but I left Koji stoked to try one when production returned for season two. Well, production happened and I don’t see any French loaves piled with cheap meats and hot chips anywhere! Ok so, maybe they would get it on set and not include it in the actual footage, but still!

If you don’t care about gatsbies though, and just want more action and drama like you got in season one, then check out the trailer below, which also announces just when Warrior will be returning to screens.

Wait… IS THAT DUSTIN NGUYEN?! The youngsters in the audience may be totally confused by the following sentence, but Nguyen was once one of the young stars of the original 21 Jump Street back in the late 1980s. The now 57-year old actor – who you can first spot around the 0:25 spot in the trailer – seems to still be kicking some butt here.

Also joining the cast is Chen Tang, the Chinese-born actor who was supposed to already have his big Hollywood breakout with his role as Yao in Disney’s now-delayed live-action Mulan adaptation. Instead, most western fans will now get to first see him in action in Warrior playing what he describes as “a somewhat eccentric, march-to-the-beat-of-my-own-drum, happy go lucky, child-like guy who also happens to be a ruthless, deadly hitman for the local tong gang.” Sounds nice.

As the above trailer reveals, Warrior season two is set to premiere in the US on Cinemax in October. That’s surprisingly close. We don’t have a local release date for South Africa yet though, but I’ve reached out to my contacts at Showmax (where you can still watch the first season to catch up) and will update as soon as I have more info. In the meantime, we also have a batch of pics for the new season of the show, which you can check out in the gallery below.





















