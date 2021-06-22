Snake Eyes: New trailer dives into G.I. Joe hero’s relationship with Storm Shadow

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer and featurette for Snake Eyes, the upcoming G.I. Joe prequel/reboot that sees Henry Golding starring as the popular masked and mute ninja as we dig into exactly how he came to be a masked and mute ninja. Golding has been a hot property ever since his meteoric rise from obscurity to global stardom with his breakout turn in Crazy Rich Asians, and as such I’ve seen a few write-ups recently saying that they can’t wait to watch Snake Eyes and see the young actor flex both his physical and charisma muscles to become an action star. Personally though, I’m not here for him.

Starring opposite Golding in Snake Eyes is Andrew Koji as Storm Shadow, the other – and in my opinion, infinitely cooler – ninja warrior of the decades-long multimedia G.I. Joe franchise. Koji is, of course, the lead in Warrior, the brilliant Bruce Lee-inspired martial arts drama TV series, (and just a great guy to chat to all around) and this is his first major movie break. And I’m totally there for it. Even if his Storm Shadow looks a bit weird without the facial hair I’ve come to associate Koji with. Either way, aesthetics aside, he and Golding both kick plenty of ass in this new preview which gives a whole lot more story than the first teaser trailer, explaining how the two men’s characters meet, propelling Golding’s loner into a world of secretive ninja cults and shadowy evil organizations.

As mentioned above, Paramount has also released a featurette to go with the trailer. Titled “The Secrets Behind G.I. Joe’s Greatest Duo”, this clip dives even deeper into the relationship between Snake Eyes and Storm Shadow, and how the “brothers” became rivals. To help nail these aspects, director Robert Schwentke (RED) and screenwriters Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast), Anna Waterhouse (Rebecca), and Joe Shrapnel (The Gray Man) brought in Larry Hama, the legendary G.I. Joe comic book writer who created these characters, and gave his stamp of approval on their new movie iterations.

Snake Eyes also stars Úrsula Corberó as Baroness, Samara Weaving as Scarlett, Haruka Abe as Akiko, Tahehiro Hira as Kenta, Iko Uwais as Hard Master, and Peter Mensah as Blind Master. It is scheduled for release on 23 July.

Last Updated: