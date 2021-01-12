Watch Dracula and other classic monster movies for free on YouTube for a week

This coming Friday sees the long-awaited return of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the debut of WandaVision. There are some other pretty cool debuts on Friday as well though, and they even come from the very first shared cinematic universe we ever had. As first reported by NME, Universal will be premiering a selection of its classic monster movie library to watch on the studio’s “Fear: The Home of Horror” YouTube channel. And it’s all for free!

There will be seven classics in the lineup, starting with the debuts of Dracula (1931) and The Mummy (1932) on Friday, 15 January. This will then be followed by Frankenstein (1931) and Bride Of Frankenstein (1935) on Saturday, 16 January, and The Invisible Man (1933), The Wolf Man (1941), and Abbott And Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) on Sunday, 17 January. all the films will debut on their respective days at 8pm GMT, which is 10pm here in South Africa.

The films will each only be available for free viewing for one week from the date of their respective debuts, so you will need to make sure you check them out quickly. However, if you want more time, Universal will also be offering these films for digital purchase (I’ll be guessing through Google Play Movies) at a massively discounted price during this period.

Personally, I’m actually rather stoked to give all of these a watch. I’ve only ever seen some of them (a blight on my film geek credentials!) and those were so many years ago that they barely count anymore. With Universal now scrapping their misguided Dark Universe plans and instead just doing standalone reboots of these classics, it will be nice to see how the originals compare. And even if you don’t watch the movies, that Fear: The Home of Horror Youtube channel already has a fantastic selection of little behind-the-scenes documentaries and insights into these iconic movies.

