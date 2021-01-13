Watch: Netflix tease 70 new movies for 2021, including first footage for Don’t Look Up, Red Notice, Army of the Dead, and more

2020 was a hell of a year. Emphasis on hell. Two weeks into 2021 and things aren’t looking much better. But while society crumbled, there was one industry that boomed: streaming services. Netflix led the charge of providing entertainment for families stuck at home to avoid a global pandemic, and it is looking to do the same in 2021!

The streamer has unveiled an epic trailer for its 2021 lineup of Netflix original movies, teasing footage from major blockbusters we already know about like Red Notice with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot, and Ryan Reynolds, and Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, to new amazing sounding new stuff like Halle Berry’s directing debut with MMA drama Bruised, western The Harder They Fall with Jonathan Chambers and Idris Elba (who also stars in urban western Concrete Cowboy, and Adam “The Big Short” McKay’s new film, Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence.











Then there are the conclusions to teen romance trilogies The Kissing Booth and To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before, as well as a new horror trilogy in Fear Street, and an original new musical from Lin-Manuel Miranda called tick, tick… BOOM. Yes, that is how you write it. We’re even getting a superhero comedy starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer in Thunder Force and a new sci-fi thriller with Chris Hemsworth and Miles Teller boasting the super intriguing title of Escape from Spiderhead!

But those are just the proverbial tips of the iceberg, as Netflix will release a whopping total of 70 new movies this year, which works out to more than one new release per week! Check out some of them in the video below.

So what are all 70 these movies? You can check out the full detailed list in the embedded PDF below, including cast/crew breakdowns and synopses. Netflix has even broken it all down per genre as well, so there’s literally something for everybody.

WARNING: That list is looooooooong though, so get ready to scroll. If the embed isn’t displaying for you (because it would be folly to expect all tech to work as we want it to in 2021), you can find the original PDF over HERE.

