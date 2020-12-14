Watch the first six minutes of Tenet for free ahead of its Blu-Ray/VOD release

Christopher Nolan’s Tenet was arguably the greatest movie this year that nobody got to see. While the filmmaker and Warner Bros. hoped that the ambitious film project would be enough to lure people back into the cinema following the Covid-19 pandemic that had shut down most cinemas around the world, the movie’s mind-blowing story structure and epic action sequences failed to attract an audience and earned around $300 million globally. An impressive figure given the circumstances, but nothing close to what a Hollywood tentpole film like this would be expected to take in.

This week more people should finally be able to get to see the movie as it makes its way to Blu-ray and VOD services around the world. Something which could be a big draw for those people who would usually watch Nolan’s films multiple times to fully appreciate its narrative structure.

To get everyone excited for the movie’s home release, Warner Bros. has made the film’s opening sequence (that runs just shy of seven minutes) available online for all to see, which introduces you to Tenet’s main protagonist who is played by John David Washington:

Tenet might have been a movie that blew me away, but it’s not without its faults. Especially considering that its narrative structure leaves you feeling completely lost for large portions of the movie before things click into place. While this opening sequence showcases some of the film’s stylistic action sequences and bold practical effects, it’s likely to keep you completely lost too. I guess you can take my word that when you do watch the film, it will all make a lot more sense. Maybe. It’s a complicated film.

Nolan intended for the movie to best be seen in an IMAX theatre, but despite that, it should still provide an exciting viewing experience in your home. And seeing as many of you probably upgrade your TVs to make the most of your new gaming consoles, you should be able to appreciate the detail in its visual effects too.

Last Updated: