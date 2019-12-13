Watch the first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway musical movie adaptation In the Heights

I’m not a fan of musicals, as I prefer my story to be uninterrupted by people singing. There is a place for big, epic dance and song numbers though I prefer that place be the theatre stage. However, despite my gripes Hollywood and Bollywood keep bringing the theatrics of a stage production to the big screen in even more rambunctious ways.

Sometimes though it works and in this movie adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s stage production In The Heights, it does. Not all stage musical work well on a bigger scale and with the different perspectives that film brings, but the way these dance numbers have bene executed looks entertaining, epic and most of all, like a good time:

In the Heights, which is co-created by Quiara Alegría Hudes, follows the lives of bodega owner Usnavi de la Vega (Anthony Ramos) and the other members of Washington Heights (a predominantly Latinx neighbourhood in northern Manhattan) over the course of three days. The musical shines a light on the music and lives of American’s Latin-American community and to do it justice, the film has brought in some of the very best actors from this community too including Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace, Melissa Barrera, Jimmy Smits, Dascha Polanco, Stephanie Beatriz and Miranda himself.

Director Jon M Chu has done big dance numbers before with Step Up 2: The Streets and Step Up 3D and a series of Justin Bieber documentaries and definitely seems to bring all of his experience to make this epic choreography and big dance numbers come to life. I can’t say much about whether the story in the film will be any good, but hey, at least you will probably tap along and having a good time regardless.

