Watch the full trailers for Amazon’s Halloween Blumhouse horror features

After giving us a quick peek through the window of the Blumhouse the other day, Amazon Prime Video have released the full trailers for the four (not eight as originally reported) Blumhouse horror movies coming to the streaming service next month.

Without further ado I present:

Black Box – 6 October

Directed by Emmanuel Osei-Kuffour Jr. (Born With It) and script by Osei-Kuffour Jr. and Stephen Herman, Black Box stars Mamoudou Athie (The Circle), Phylicia Rashad (Creed), Amanda Christine (Colony), Tosin Morohunfola (The Chi), Charmaine Bingwa (Trees of Peace), and Troy James (Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark). After losing his wife and his memory in a car accident, a single father undergoes an agonizing experimental treatment that causes him to question who he really is.

The Lie – 6 October

The Lie is written and directed by Veena Sud, and stars Mireille Enos (The Killing), Peter Sarsgaard (An Education) and Joey King (The Kissing Booth 2). When their teenaged daughter confesses to impulsively killing her best friend, two desperate parents attempt to cover up the horrific crime, leading them into a complicated web of lies and deception.

Evil Eye – 13 October

Based off the award-winning, best-selling Audible Original production from writer Madhuri Shekar, Evil Eye is directed by Elan Dassani and Rajeev Dassani, and stars Sarita Choudhury (Mississippi Masala), Sunita Mani (GLOW), Omar Maskati (Unbelievable), and Bernard White (Silicon Valley). A seemingly perfect romance turns into a nightmare when a mother becomes convinced her daughter’s new boyfriend has a dark connection to her own past.

Nocturne – 13 October

Nocturne is written and directed by Zu Quirke in her breakout feature debut. Starring Sydney Sweeney (The Handmaid’s Tale), Madison Iseman (Jumanji: The Next Level), Jacques Colimon (The Society) and Ivan Shaw (Insecure). Inside the halls of an elite arts academy, a timid music student begins to outshine her more accomplished and outgoing twin sister when she discovers a mysterious notebook belonging to a recently deceased classmate.

While Nocturne doesn’t seem as compelling as the others to me, overall this looks like a great collection of psychological horror thrillers. They’re definitely worth the price of a one-month subscription, if you’re not already subbed for season two of The Boys.

Last Updated: