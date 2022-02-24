Entertainment is very important to a lot of people. If you want to watch or play something after a long and stressful day at work, you should be able to do so.

Most of the entertainment sources are now highly available to consumers around the world. For instance, if you want to place a friendly wager on your favorite Indian cricket game, you can easily do it at betting-sites.in.

Moreover, if you want to watch a movie, you’ll log into Netflix or some other streaming platform. But if various entertainment content is so available and fairly priced, why is piracy on the rise again? Let’s have a closer look at why people turn to piracy these days.

Too many options

Remember the times when Netflix was the only streaming platform? That’s a thing of the past apparently.

Nowadays, there are tons of different streaming platforms and they all have unique content and unique prices. Therefore, if you want to watch the Witcher, you need Netflix.

If you want to The Boys, you need Amazon Prime and so on and so forth. Too many options and too many pricey subscriptions turn people away from streaming platforms back to pirating content for free.

Undeveloped content

Aside from movies and TV shows, video games are the most pirated content. But why is that?

Today, you have gaming platforms, such as Steam, Epic Games, Good Old Games (GOG) and many more where you can purchase games on sale and have digital copies stored in your account.

The main reason people pirate games is because most of them are undeveloped. So why would you spend $10, $30 or even $60 for a game that lacks critical features? People pirate games to try them out. In most cases, if they like the game they’ll buy it, if not then they move on.

A lot of issues

Streaming platforms are not without issues. More often than not, you’ll run into inconveniences, such as content not available in your country, content that you must pay to unlock and even ads.

The purpose of streaming platforms was to remove ads so that people will never have to rely on cable services ever again. But here we are. Pay more if you want those ads removed. No thank you, I’ll just download the show I wanted to watch for free and be on my merry way.

See where this is going? The more issues people encounter the more likely they will turn to piracy. If you’re interested in one or two movies that are only available on one platform, you shouldn’t be forced to pay the entire monthly subscription for those few hours you’ll spend on that platform.

Closing Words

Piracy is illegal in most countries in the world because it’s considered a theft. Looking at the bigger picture, if you steal something from someone then that someone no longer has that something.

Piracy is taking a copy of something and leaving the original behind. If you have to pay to watch something, then pay a bit more to have the ads removed but then that something is not available to you, that looks a lot like robbery.

The same principle applies when you buy a game that the publishers claim is finished but it’s not so they call it early access with additional features being available in the future (not likely).

Last Updated: