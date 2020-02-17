Win one of three Sonic the Hedgehog hampers!

After a very public stumble last year due to fans not being very happy at all with the realistic nightmare-fuel character design, Sonic the Hedgehog is here with a whole new look… and a whole lot of money! The speedy blue furball is now a bonafide box office champion, posting the biggest US debut ever for a video game adaptation this weekend past! Fans have been loving the new film, giving it a $100 million worldwide total in just three days.

And to celebrate that huge success, we’ve got some Sonic the Hedgehog merchandise to give away courtesy of the film’s local distributor UIP South Africa. We have three hampers each containing the following items:

1 x Sonic the Hedgehog golden frisbee with title treatment

1 x Sonic the Hedgehog cellphone grip with title treatment

1 x Sonic the Hedgehog protein shaker with title treatment







So what do you need to do get your hands on these goodies? Well, it’s simple: Just go forward, forward, forward! Grab, grab, grab! Oh no, wait. We’re not in the early 1990s and this isn’t K-TV! (And congratulations, if you understood that reference, you’re officially old!) No, here in 2020 on Critical Hit it’s as simple as entering your information in the handy form below. Three winners will be drawn this coming Friday, 21 February 2020 and winners will be notified via email.

PLEASE NOTE: Only one entry per person will be allowed. Winners to have a valid South African postal address.

Thanks once again to UIP for this excellent merchandise. And don’t forget to check out Sonic the Hedgehog when it races into theatres locally this coming weekend!

Based on the global blockbuster videogame franchise from Sega, SONIC THE HEDGEHOG tells the story of the world’s speediest hedgehog as he embraces his new home on Earth. In this live-action adventure comedy, Sonic and his new best friend Tom (James Marsden) team up to defend the planet from the evil genius Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey) and his plans for world domination. The family-friendly film also stars Tika Sumpter and Ben Schwartz as the voice of Sonic.

Last Updated: