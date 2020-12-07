Wonder Woman 1984 early reactions praise”hugely ambitious” sequel as “uplifting, hopeful”

It was CCXP World this weekend past. Like so many of its peers in the pandemic-ruined 2020, the Brazil comic book expo had to go virtual. And again, like so many of its peers, it was kind of lame. There was one highlight though. Just like the studio did last year, Warner Bros debuted a brand new trailer for Wonder Woman 1984. The new preview confirms the upcoming superhero sequel’s new HBO Max release strategy and is a much more muted trailer, trading in bombastic 80s music scores and big action set-pieces to showcase the more human, joyous side of Gal Gadot’s Diana Prince.

And this trailer is actually very fitting as just a day before it dropped, the first press reactions to Wonder Woman 1984 hit the net, and just about everybody who had seen it was praising the film for its uplifting message of hope. Although writer/director Patty Jenkins had been working on this sequel for quite some time, it appears that the stars aligned to give us the blockbuster movie we need right now in this tumultuous world.

Also, it just kicks all kinds of ass! There a few niggles (mostly regarding the film’s 150-min running time) but praise is being heaped on Jenkins’ “hugely ambitious”, 80s-inspired set pieces and Gadot’s truly heroic superhero. Meanwhile, Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig as antagonists Maxwell Lord and Barbara Minerva aka Cheetah are apparently massive highlights, with Pascal reportedly chewing the scenery with delight as Wiig gets a great character arc. Oh and legendary composer Hans Zimmer is seemingly at his best here!

Check out the early reactions below.

I was lucky enough to be among the first to (finally!) get to screen Wonder Woman 1984. I adored it. The first Wonder Woman is my favorite of the modern DC films, and #WW84 makes all the smart next steps, telling a very human and very beautiful story for Diana Prince. pic.twitter.com/vzr2mZXIKg — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I think what surprised me most was that the message #WW84 leaves you with feels even more important to hear at the end of this year in a way @PattyJenks couldn’t have predicted when she made it. Also, it just is so exciting to have big, joyful, blockbuster movies coming out again — Terri Schwartz (@Terri_Schwartz) December 5, 2020

I've seen #WonderWoman1984!@PattyJenks literally made an 80s movie in every way, making it so unique for today. It feels both bigger than the first WW while simultaneously more contained.



Lots of Diana Prince and some epic Wonder Woman moments as @GalGadot literally soars! pic.twitter.com/QluelKwYly — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

Pedro Pascal and Kristen Wiig are the highlights of #WonderWoman1984 for me.



Pascal goes ALL IN on a wild portrayal of Max Lord, a conflicted but vile villain.



Wiig's Cheetah evolution throughout the movie is heartbreaking yet epic. We need more! #WW84 pic.twitter.com/hBIUDkXCFN — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 5, 2020

I can’t say much about plot because spoilers, but it’s super clever. The opening sequence alone is stunning & every action scene is different & unique. I also think this is among Hans Zimmer’s best scores… and, for those wondering, that Gadot/Pine chemistry is, once again, 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VfgtXTDHJF — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Add to that a terrific ensemble cast; Pedro Pascal & Kristen Wiig were complex & unexpected foes. I was also lucky enough to watch #WW84 safely on the big screen, and it was just everything. I didn't expect the experience to make me so emotional, but it did. I miss it so much. pic.twitter.com/mVq5zRadhX — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) December 5, 2020

Yesterday I saw Wonder Woman 1984 at home & it was everything I needed & more. The movie is hugely ambitious, incredibly exciting, and full of much needed hope. It's also very long, to a fault at times, but mostly it reminded me how wonderful a big blockbuster can make you feel. pic.twitter.com/6rYbHEzI7E December 5, 2020

Watched Wonder Woman 1984 last night at a virtual press event! It was wonderful! Kristen Wiig is phenomenal as Barbara, the opening 10 minutes will bring tears to your eyes …I absolutely loved it! @pattyjenks and @galgadot knock it out of the park! #WW84 @wonderwomanfilm pic.twitter.com/HVNGmkuorT — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) December 5, 2020

I was invited by @WarnerBrosUK to see an early screening of the new @WonderWomanFilm yesterday and I’m still smiling.#WonderWoman1984 is the film the world needs right now, no matter what sized screen you get to see it on.



I’ll be sharing some non-spoiler thoughts very soon. pic.twitter.com/FJv2FSObsm — Luke Bugg "The Geek Of Steel" (@thegeekofsteel) December 5, 2020

This is a big movie that was made to be seen in theaters. If they are open near you and you feel safe, I’d highly advise seeing this on the big screen before streaming it on #HBOMAX. pic.twitter.com/gjEE5LqEXZ — Dorian Parks (@DorianParksnRec) December 5, 2020

I got to watch Wonder Woman 1984 yesterday and… honestly it’s just what I needed. What we all need. It’s uplifting, hopeful, and so utterly Wonder Woman. Just a beautiful film with themes that hit you right in the heart. #WW84 — Amy Ratcliffe (@amy_geek) December 5, 2020

WONDER WOMAN 1984 is — forgive the term — wonderful. It doubles down on the compassion and cheese that made the first so great, as well as its tenacious belief in the best of humanity. A magical, sorely needed beacon of hope in this year — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

It’s definitely on the long side, and sometimes slathers on so much cheese that it might be a health hazard, but it’s the kind of aspirational superhero blockbuster that we need more of — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) December 5, 2020

Huge news: Wonder Woman 1984 is fantastic! The story is excellent & has a great, timely message; it packs in a ton of surprises; and amazing work is done with both Cheetah & Max Lord (Wiig & Pascal are both stellar). Get hyped, because it's the real deal. #WonderWoman1984 #WW1984 pic.twitter.com/9UQLyxn3gx — Eric Eisenberg (@eeisenberg) December 5, 2020

Wonder Woman 1984 is set to debut in cinemas locally – as well as a number of other international regions – on 18 December 2020. A week later on Christmas day, it will debut on HBO Max in the US (in 4K with HDR10, Dolby Vision, and more) where it will be available to existing subscribers for no additional charge for one month. Warner Bros is using Wonder Woman 1984 to pioneer this simultaneous streaming/theatrical release model, with the studio’s entire 2021 film slate getting the same treatment.

